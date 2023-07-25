Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Estonia ferry's car ramp removed and lifted out of water

The car ramp seen as a key piece of evidence needed to understand the failures behind the Estonia ferry disaster has been removed so that it can be taken to Estonia for analysis.

The 12 tonne ramp was lifted out of the water at 2am on Tuesday morning, after work was delayed because it needed to be dug out to prvent it being broken.

Swedish vocabulary: gå sönder - to break

Father and two sons jailed for honour beating

A father and two sons have been jailed for a year and ten months for hitting and kicking the boyfriend of the daughter in the family in what the court described as an honour-related assault.

The couple had repeatedly asked to be allowed to marry, but the family had refused because the boyfriend came from another country and had a mother who was divorced.

Last winter the father and sons tracked the boyfriend down and attacked him, punching and kicking him until he managed to escape.

The father and sons have also been ordered to pay 122,000 kronor in compensation to the boyfriend, who is now living under protection.

Swedish vocabulary: hedersrelaterad - honour-related

Advertisement

Police receive request to burn Quran outside Iranian embassy

Police in Sweden have received yet another application to hold a Quran-burning protest, with the event this time to be held outside the Iranian embassy in Stockholm.

The request has come from a 31-year-old man, who intends to set fire the holy book of Islam, at the same time as setting fire to a picture of Iran's head of state, Ali Khamenei, and also two doll's heads, with the event intended to protest the way Iran treats its people.

"I cannot accept that our people live in such a state of ignorance and superstition," the man told Sweden's public broadcaster SVT.

Swedish vocabulary: en ansökan - an application

Greta Thunberg fined for disobeying Sweden police at climate protest

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg was fined on Monday for disobeying police at a rally last month, but said she acted out of necessity due to the climate crisis.

The 20-year-old appeared in court in the southern Swedish city of Malmo after 11 am (0900 GMT) on Monday, without responding to questions from reporters.

The activist "took part in a demonstration that disrupted traffic" and "refused to obey police orders to leave the site", according to the charge sheet seen by AFP.

Thunberg said she had acted out of necessity, citing the need created by the "climate crisis."

After a short trial, the court nonetheless found that she was still liable for her actions and sentenced her to pay a fine of 1,500 kronor ($144) plus an additional 1,000 kronor to the Swedish fund for victims of crime.