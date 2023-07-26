Swedish passport 'the world's third most powerful'

Advertisement

The 2023 Henley Passport Index placed Sweden alongside Austria, Finland, Luxembourg, South Korea, France, and Japan - last year’s top-ranked passport - in third position its list of the world's most powerful passports.

Germany, Italy, and Spain were ranked second on the 18th annual index - their passports allowing visa-free access to 190 other countries.

A Singapore passport, meanwhile, is out on its own as the world’s most access-friendly, guaranteeing visa-free travel to 192 other countries, out of a total of 227.

A Swedish passport not only allows visa-free travel to 189 countries, but also grants EU freedom of movement to its holders - meaning that you can live and work in any of the 27 EU member states without needing a residency permit or visa.

Advertisement

Sweden allows dual nationality, meaning there is in most cases no need to give up your original passport, and is relatively generous in granting nationality to foreigners - you can qualify for Swedish citizenship after five years of residence or three years if you live together with a Swedish citizen.