Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Sweden's government agrees to inform parliament on Quran burning policy

Sweden's foreign minister Tobias Billström has called an emergency meeting of the parliament's foreign policy committee on Thursday, when he has said he will inform MPs on the government's actions to contain the ongoing Quran-burning crisis.

the government's work," he said. "The government's highest priority is the safety of Swedish citizens both inside the country and overseas. I will talk about that work and more when I come to the foreign policy committee. I have proposed to the committee that I come as soon as Thursday."

Billström was reacting to a call on the government for a meeting of the foreign policy committee made by the Social Democrat opposition on Tuesday.

Swedish vocabulary: att föreslå - to propose

Migration Agency triples number of residency permits recalled

Sweden's Migration Agency has tripled the number of residency permits recalled since the government ordered if to increase its efforts to identify abuses and recall residency permits, Sweden's public broadcaster SR has reported.

The agency has recalled 6,000 residency permits since January this year, which is triple the number in the corresponding period in 2022.

A press spokesperson said that the most common reason for a recall was that the holder of the permit no longer lived in Sweden.

Swedish vocabulary: att återkalla - to recall

Advertisement

Egypt summons Swedish envoy over Koran protests

The Egyptian foreign ministry has summoned Sweden's envoy over protests in Stockholm that desecrated the Koran, Cairo said on Tuesday, adding to a wave of diplomatic condemnations across the Muslim world.

The charge d'affaires at the Swedish embassy in Cairo was informed "of the Egyptian government and people's complete rejection of the unfortunate,

repeated incidents of copies of the holy Koran being burnt or desecrated in Sweden," a foreign ministry statement said.

Spotify reports strong growth in users as it announces price rise

Spotify on Tuesday reported a bigger-than-expected rise in active users at the end of the second quarter, a day after the music streaming giant announced price increases for its premium service.

The Swedish company, which is listed on the New York stock exchange, said it's total active users rose 27 percent to 551 million year-on-year, or 21 million more than it expected. The number of paying subscribers also rose, with a 17 percent jump to 220 million -- three million more than expected.

On Monday, the company announced it was raising its prices for premium subscribers "across a number of markets around the world," following in the footsteps of similar moves by competing music services from Apple and Amazon.