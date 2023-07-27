Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Swedish PM accuses Russia of inflaming Quran-burning crisis

Sweden's government has accused Russia of running a disinformation campaign around the recent Quran-burning protests, saying that it was intended to make it more difficult for the country to join the Nato alliance.

"Sweden is right now the target of influence campaigns, supported by states and state-like actors, whose purpose is to harm Sweden and Swedish interests," Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said in a social media post.

At a specially called press conference on Wednesday, Sweden's Civil Defence minister, Carl-Oskar Bohlin, said that Russia-backed propaganda channels had been spreading the false claim that Sweden's authorities themselves lay behind the Quran burning protests.

"Sweden is the victim of a disinformation campaign backed by states and state-like actors aimed at harming Swedish interests and ultimately the interests of Swedish citizens," Bohlin said.

Mikael Östlund, head of communication at Sweden's Psychological Defence Agency, said that his agency had recorded at least a million publication's connected to Sweden since the most recent publication on June 28th alone.

"Russia is using these events to drive its agenda in the media and in the channels it controls, and the message is obviously to split us in the west and also to create an increased anxiety and polarisation here in Sweden," he said. "An obvious ambition from the Russian side is of course to make it more difficult for Sweden to join Nato."

Swedish vocabulary: påverkanskampanjer - disinformation campaigns

Advertisement

Police find undercover brothel in Malmö

Swedish border police on Monday found an undercover brothel operating in an industrial building in Malmö, arresting one man at the site for "aggravated pimping", and another for "attempting to buy sexual services".

"This happened in connection with the border police's efforts to identify third country citizens [IE, non-EU citizens] who are victims of trafficking, and we uncovered information which led us to the brothel," Ulf Haugen, from the border police, said in a statement.

While it is legal to sell sex in Sweden, it it not legal to buy it, work as a pimp, or operate a brothel.

Swedish vocabulary: koppleri - pimping

Swedish passport 'the world's third most powerful'

Swedish passport holders can visit 189 other countries without a visa, making the little maroon booklet the third most powerful passport in the world, according to the latest rankings.

The 2023 Henley Passport Index placed Sweden alongside Austria, Finland, Luxembourg, South Korea, France, and Japan - last year’s top-ranked passport - in third position its list of the world's most powerful passports.

Germany, Italy, and Spain were ranked second on the 18th annual index - their passports allowing visa-free access to 190 other countries.

A Singapore passport, meanwhile, is out on its own as the world’s most access-friendly, guaranteeing visa-free travel to 192 other countries, out of a total of 227.

Advertisement

Airline SAS posts profit after years of loss-making

Scandinavian airline SAS posted a profit in its monthly result for June, the first time the company has earned more than its costs since late 2019.

The company earned 161 million Swedish kronor – around 105 million Danish kroner – in June.

The result represents the first time the company has cleared its bottom line since the fourth quarter of 2019, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, an analyst said.

“It is a milestone for the company that it is earning money again,” head of stock market analysis with Sydbank, Jacob Pedersen, told Danish news wire Ritzau.

“And the profit has not been created by some kind of artificial exchange rate tailwind. It’s actually because SAS has had a normal and basic profit,” he said.

Swedish vocabulary: försäljningssiffror - sales figures