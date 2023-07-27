What happens if a Swedish housing cooperative gets into financial trouble?

Advertisement

What is a bostadsrättsförening and how does it work?

When you buy an apartment in Sweden, you're almost certainly buying a share of a housing cooperative, or bostadsrättsförening, which comes with the right to live in one of the cooperative's apartments. Almost no flats in apartment blocks are owned directly in Sweden.

This means that on top of your mortgage to buy your flat, you are also taking on a share of the cooperative's existing loans, which can be as much as 15,000 kronor/m2 - so 1.8m kronor on a 120m2 apartment - as well as your share of any expensive renovations that need to be made in future.

Cooperatives are run by their members, who choose a board to make decisions on annual fees, maintenance, economy and other issues.

Fördelat efter upplåtelseform fanns det 1 989 632 lägenheter i hyresrätt, 1 240 030 lägenheter i bostadsrätt och 1 928 228 lägenheter i äganderätt. Det saknas uppgifter för 809 lägenheter. Av lägenheterna i småhus är 91 procent äganderätter (1 925 375 lägenheter).

How strained are the finances of Sweden's housing cooperatives?

A June report from Sweden's biggest housing cooperative, HSB, which analysed the finances of 760 associations in Stockholm, warned that they needed to increase members' monthly payments by between 40 and 50 percent on average to safeguard their finances in the face of rising interest rates and energy prices.

"The situation is serious and all of these unavoidable and rapidly rising costs need to be met with increased monthly payments," the report warned. "Associations which have held down their monthly fees and as a result saved too little for future maintenance are facing an even steeper uphill climb. For them its not just about financing rising operating and interest costs but making up for previous overly low fees."

According to the report, interest costs for housing cooperatives' loans rose by as much as 20 percent in 2022, while operating costs like energy rose by four percent, with costs rising even further this year.

Despite this, the majority of housing cooperatives have not increased their members' fees, HSB reported, meaning that they are saving an average of only 185 kronor/m2 a year for future maintenance, well below the recommended rate of 250-300 kronor/m2.

According to HSB, only 15 percent of associations raised fees from April 5th and only 6 percent from July 1st.

What might push a cooperative towards a crisis?

Many buyers of new-build housing cooperative apartments, which tend to be loaded with debt to fund the initial building costs, are finding that the economic plans the developers agreed with members when they bought the apartments no longer stack up, leaving them paying much higher monthly fees than they bargained for.

When it comes to more established cooperatives, many have allowed unsustainable debts to build up over a decade or more of ultra-low interest rates, or have decided not to save up for major maintenance projects like replacing the roof or redoing the plumbing, expecting to be able to borrow at low rates when required.

How much can a housing cooperative raise monthly fees?

The first step when a cooperative's finances get strained is for the board to increase members' monthly fees to try and push the association's annual accounts into the black. There is no limit under Swedish law under how much a cooperative can increase its fees, and the main way you, as a member, can prevent this happening is to join the board and argue for lower fees.

When it comes to new-build housing cooperatives, some buyers are taking the developers to court, arguing that the building company misinformed then of their likely monthly costs.

If members cannot afford the higher fees, they risk losing their right to live in their apartment. The bostadsrätt is then sold by Sweden's debt enforcement agency, Kronofogden, with the former member often left with a substantial portion of their mortgage to pay after receiving the money.

Sweden's housing cooperative law, or båstadsrättlag, is quite strict when it comes to late payments, with the owner forfeiting their right to their apartment if they are more than a week late in making the monthly payment. The cooperative must inform the holder of the apartment right that they can recover their right if they pay their fee within three weeks.

Can a housing cooperative ask members to make additional capital payments?

Yes. If fees are raised as much as can reasonably expected without stabilising a cooperative's finances, the board might ask members to make a one-off capital payment, called a direkt kapitaltillskott, based on the size of their apartment.

A housing association might also ask for members to make a payment to cover the cost of a big renovation, or to pay off some of the cooperative's loans, or to reduce the monthly fee and thereby increase the sale value of the apartments.

This can be spread out over several months through a temporary increase in membership fees, or paid as one lump sum.

Such a decision requires a meeting of all members, at which every member must vote in favour.

If one or more members cannot afford to pay the additional capital payment, this can be handled by putting them in debt to the association, with the debt paid either at a time when the member can afford it or when they eventually sell their apartment.

Can a housing cooperative delay expensive maintenance projects?

Yes. All housing cooperatives will have what is called an underhållsplan, or "maintenance plan", normally drawn up by a surveyor, which lays out when the roof is due to be replaced, the facade renovated, the plumbing or wiring updated, etc. But this is advisory rather than obligatory and if a cooperative is facing financing strain, it can opt to delay some or all of this renovation work.

This should not be taken lightly, however, as housing association boards are deemed responsible for maintenance of the property, and risk being fined or even jailed for causing bodily damage, or even death, through negligence if delaying renovation leaves the building in a dangerous state.

What happens if a housing cooperative goes bankrupt?

It has up until now been very unusual for a housing cooperative to go bankrupt, with an average of about 50 of the country's 27,500 associations declared bankrupt every year. Even during Sweden's financial crises of the 1990s and late 2000s, almost all of the country's housing cooperatives managed to stay solvent, although this often required financial contributions from members.

Bankruptcy mainly happens in cases, such as that of the Kinesiska Muran, or "Chinese Wall", development in Malmö, where fraudsters have infiltrated or taken over the board of a cooperative.

If bankruptcy takes place, the building is generally sold as a rental association, or hyresrättsförening, to a private investor or a company, with the former members of the association becoming tenants.

Housing association members are last in the list of those receiving money from the sale, so, once creditors have been paid off, they tend not to receive much for their apartment, meaning they risk being left with just their mortgage loan.

Sweden's strong laws on security of tenure, or besittningskydd, however, mean that it is difficult for the new owner to evict the tenants.