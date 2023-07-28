Advertisement

Sweden's PM warns of increased terror risks after Quran burnings

Sweden's government on Thursday ordered 15 government agencies to strengthen the country's ability to prevent terrorism, in response to a worsened security situation following protests involving desecration of the Quran.

Tensions have flared between Sweden and several Middle Eastern nations after an Iraqi refugee staged two protests in which he desecrated the Quran.

"Recent destructive events -- in particular various demonstrative burnings -- have increased the risks for Sweden," Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said

in a statement posted to Instagram. "We have, according to the Swedish Security Service, gone from being what is called a legitimate target for terror attacks, to being a prioritised target," he continued, noting that the situation was "very serious."

As a result, 15 government agencies -- including Sweden's armed forces, several law enforcement agencies and the Swedish tax agency -- had been tasked with "intensifying their work" under the leadership of the security service.

Speaking at a press conference, Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer said the work would seek to strengthen Sweden's "ability to prevent, deter and impede terrorism and violent extremism."

The announcement comes a day after Sweden's government said the country had become the target of disinformation campaigns.

Opposition calls for Sweden Democrat to resign over Mohammed tweet

Sweden's opposition has called for the chair of the parliament's foreign policy committee to resign after he called the Prophet Mohammed a "warlord, mass-murderer, slave trader and bandit" in a tweet.

Richard Jomshof, whose strong views on Islam made him a controversial choice as committee chair, was responding to a call for "greater dialogue" from Tahir Akan, chair of the Swedish Muslim Association, over how to deal with activists burning the Quran, the holy book of Iat

slam.

"I agree that we need a 'broader dialogue'," Jomshof tweeted. "A dialogue about how we democratise the Muslim world. Or what not a dialogue about Islam, this antidemocratic, violence-promoting and misogynistic religion/ideology, founded by the warlord, mass-murderer, slave trader and bandit, Mohammed."

Swedish vocabulary: rövare - bandit

Ukrainian refugees allowed to study Swedish for free

Ukrainian refugees living in Sweden have been given the green light to study Swedish at Komvux, Sweden's network of municipal adult education colleges.

Under the EU's Temporary Protection Directive, Ukrainian adults do not have the right to study Swedish at elementary school and upper secondary school level at adult education colleges, meaning that they lose their entitlement to free classes once they have completed the Swedish for Immigrant (SFI) classes.

Sweden's labour and integration minister, Johan Pehrson, said in a statement that allowing Ukrainians to study at a higher level would allow them to look for jobs in schools and healthcare.

Swedish vocabulary: vård och omsorg - health and elderly care

Sweden's climate minister says 'government has homework to do'

Sweden's climate minister, Romina Pourmokhtari, has described the extreme heat and forest fires seen this summer across much of Europe as "extremely worrying" and has said that the government now has "homework to do", particularly in reducing emissions in the transport sector to make up for the impact of sharply reducing the biofuels obligation.

"Our policies are pushing in the right direction," she said in response to criticism that changes her government has made mean that Sweden is on track to miss several environmental targets.

"But in the bear time we have short-term goals, for example on the transport sector, where the government, with the policies we have so far presented, is not on the way to reaching. This is a consequence of many voters voting for parties who campaigned in the election to reduce petrol and diesel prices."

She said that the government now needed to find other areas where it could reduce emissions in the transport sector and in industry.

"We need to see how we can handle the transport sector in another way, because that's where the government has homework to do right now.

Swedish vocabulary: hemlexa - homework