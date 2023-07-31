New Quran burning planned outside Sweden's parliament on Monday

Advertisement

Najem, a 48-year-old man, accompanied the activist Salwan Momika during the Quran burning protests Momika carried out outside a Stockholm mosque and outside the Iraqi embassy earlier this summer, filming his protests and posting them on social media.

"I'm going to carry on burning this until they ban the Quran," Najem told the Expressen newspaper, after informing them of his plans. "What's illegal about it? It's just a bit of paper. Do you know how many threats we have received? Just because of a bit of paper."

The protest, on the Mynttorget Square that is a traditional site for political protests in Sweden, is due to take place on Monday, around the same time as the leaders of 57 Muslim countries are due to meet digitally to discuss how to react to the ongoing Quran-burning protests held in Sweden and Denmark.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in July ejected the Swedish representative from the organisation and has called for Sweden and Denmark to pass new laws to criminalise the desecration of the Quran.

Sweden's prime minister, Ulf Kristersson, wrote on Instagram that the government had begun to analyse the laws around Quran burning, looking in particular at changing the ordningslagen which governs public gatherings.

Denmark's foreign minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, said on Sunday that his government was looking for legal means which would allow it to ban Quran burnings outside national embassies.