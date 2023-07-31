New Quran burning outside Stockholm parliament as Muslim leaders meet

Advertisement

Salwan Momika and Salwan Najem kicked and stomped on the Muslim holy book, then set its pages on fire before slamming it shut, as they had done at a protest outside Stockholm's main mosque in late June -- sparking outrage and condemnation across the Middle East.

According to the TT newswire, the two were watched by 15 counter-demonstrators who shouted at the two protestors, as they trampled on the book and on pictures of Muslim leaders.

"Fucking loser," one passer-by shouted as the protest took place.

Najem, 48, accompanied the activist Salwan Momika during the Quran burning protests Momika carried out outside a Stockholm mosque and outside the Iraqi embassy earlier this summer, filming his protests and posting them on social media.

Najem told the Expressen newspaper that he believed he was within his rights to burn the book.

"I'm going to carry on burning this until they ban the Quran," he said. "What's illegal about it? It's just a bit of paper. Do you know how many threats we have received? Just because of a bit of paper."

The protest, on the Mynttorget Square that is a traditional site for political protests in Sweden, took place at around the same time as the leaders of 57 Muslim countries were due to meet digitally to discuss how to react to the ongoing Quran-burning protests held in Sweden and Denmark.