Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Sweden power into World Cup with 5-0 victory over Italy

Sweden barrelled into the Women's World Cup last 16 with a 5-0 demolition of Italy on Saturday, ahead of a blockbuster clash between France and free-scoring Brazil.

The third-ranked Swedes join title contenders Spain and former champions Japan in reaching the knockout rounds with a match to spare. Three goals in seven minutes in the first half did the damage as Italy struggled to deal with Sweden's set pieces and aerial threat.

Arsenal defender Amanda Ilestedt scored twice -- both headers -- with Fridolina Rolfo, Stina Blackstenius and Rebecka Blomqvist also on the scoresheet.

Sweden came back to beat South Africa 2-1 in their opening game of the tournament thanks to a last-minute Ilestedt winner -- again with her head.

Swedish vocabulary: fotbolls-VM för damer - Women's (football) World Cup

Leaders from 57 Muslim countries meet to discuss Swedish Quran burnings

The leaders of 57 Muslim countries are holding a digital meeting on Monday to discuss how to react to the ongoing Quran-burning protests held in Sweden and Denmark.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in July ejected the Swedish representative from the organisation and has called for Sweden and Denmark to pass new laws to criminalise the desecration of the Quran.

The meeting comes as police in Sweden are deciding on a new application to burn a Quran in Stockholm, with the burning set to take place on the Mynttorget square outside the Riksdag parliament.

Sweden's prime minister, Ulf Kristersson, wrote on Instagram that the government had begun to analyse the laws around Quran burning, looking in particular at changing the ordningslagen which governs public gatherings.

Swedish vocabulary: lagstiftning - legislation

Advertisement

Real wages in Sweden fell 2.7 percent in May

Real wages in Sweden fell a further 2.7 percent in May compared to the same month last year, once the impact of high inflation is taken into account, according to the latest data from the Swedish National Mediation Office.

If the impact of rising interest mortgage payments is included in the calculation, real salaries fell 5.7 percent.

According to the office, which acts as an intermediary between business groups and unions when they negotiate their salaries, salaries rose by about four percent in the month compared to the previous year, before taking inflation into account.

Swedish vocabulary: reallöner - real wages (when adjusted for inflation)

Advertisement

Five escape from prison outside Norrköping

Five people escaped from a prison outside Norrköping on Saturday night, three of whom were later found and returned.

"We are assuming that they had drunk alcohol, and that is not allowed, because they escaped just before a breathalyser test," said Robert Gustafsson, from the local police.

One of the men was found by prison staff on Sunday morning, and two more found by police later in the day. The remaining two were still on the loose on Monday morning.

The prison at Skenäs is a so-called 'open prison', with the lowest possible security level, and none of the men who escaped are considered a threat to the public.

Swedish vocabulary: öppen anstalt - open prison