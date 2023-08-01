Politics in Sweden: Has Ulf Kristersson 'handled the Quran crisis from a hammock?'

Advertisement

When Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson holds a press conference this Tuesday on "measures to protect Sweden's citizens" given the "heightened security situation", it will mark the first press conference he has fronted on the Quran burnings since they began at the end of last month.

But has it come too late for him to erase the impression among many Swedes -- a feeling ruthlessly stoked by the opposition -- that he has been too passive in the face of the growing crisis? Can he manage to seem statesmanlike after a week in which the opposition Social Democrats have managed to outmanoeuvre the government?

The Social Democrats' foreign affairs spokesperson Morgan Johansson on July 25th mounted an ambush on the government, calling for Foreign Minister Tobias Billström to call a meeting of the parliament's foreign policy committee for a briefing on what the government was doing.

"The government," he said, "has a duty to account for what they are doing and I can only say that the government has been very quiet so far during this crisis and said practically nothing."

The attack clearly hit home. The very next day, Sweden's civil defence minister, Carl-Oskar Bohlin, called a press conference where he blamed Russia for inflaming the crisis, while Billström immediately capitulated, calling a meeting for July 27th.

Kristersson and Sweden's Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer also returned from wherever they had been spending their holidays on the 27th to meet Charlotte von Essen, the head of Sweden's security police.

But while both Billström and Strömmer both took questions from the press, Kristersson himself did not, settling instead for a post on Instagram, illustrated by a picture of him with Strömmer and von Essen.

This left him open to a second attack from the Social Democrats. "Handling communication via Instagram from your hammock isn't good enough when we are in a situation this serious," Johansson said. "What's needed is for the prime minister to show leadership and answer all the questions more and more people are asking."

Under a Social Democrat government, he added, "there would have been a full response, with press conferences with the prime minister, foreign minister and justice minister, if not daily then nearly daily," he said. "When you have such crises, you need to be present, it's the most important thing."

So why hasn't Kristersson been more willing to hold a speech or front a press conference?

Rather than being simply lazy, it seems more likely that he and his government simply haven't known how to respond, and had hoped to let the crisis blow over without having to taking a position.

Kristersson clearly does not want to appear as if he is backing down in the face of anger from Muslims. He doesn't want to appear to take the side of Islamists. So far his public response has been exclusively about "protecting Swedish citizens", and the "heightened risk of terror attacks", rather than about expressing sympathy or seeking dialogue with the country's more than 200,000 practicing Muslims.

"Recent destructive events -- in particular various demonstrative burnings -- have increased the risks for Sweden," Kristersson said in his first Instagram statement. "We have, according to the Swedish Security Service, gone from being what is called a legitimate target for terror attacks, to being a prioritised target," he continued, noting that the situation was "very serious." He has left it to Billström to smooth relations with Muslim-majority countries.

This is understandable. While polls suggest a slim majority of Swedes want a ban on Quran burning, trenchant defences of freedom of expression far outnumber opinion pieces calling for a dialogue with Muslims in the comment pages of Sweden's newspapers, and on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, angry Islamophobic comments swamp more conciliatory messages. When riots broke out after a series of Quran burnings in April, 2022, the Social Democrat government was just as wary of appearing to take the Swedish Muslims' side.

On Sunday, Kristersson adopted another strategy, appearing to seek cover from neighbouring Denmark and its decisive, hard-nosed prime minister, Mette Frederiksen.

"I have in recent days been in constant dialogue with Denmark's prime minister Mette Frederiksen, and the Swedish government has held discussions with the Danish government," he said of the two countries' coordination over the Quran burnings, while posting a picture of himself and Frederiksen from April.

"We have come now to the same conclusions: that the situation is dangerous and measures are needed to strengthen our resistance. In Sweden we have started work on analysing the legislation, including the Public Order Act (ordningslagen), with a view to considering measures to strengthen our security."

It was almost as if Kristersson was unwilling take sole responsibility for plans to change the Public Order Act to make it easier to prevent Quran burnings. Indeed, he only managed to say "measures to strengthen our security", omitting that those measures would in all likeliness mean allowing police to deny permission for Quran burnings.

He needed to tell Swedes that Denmark, known for its tough stance during the Mohammed cartoons crisis, was planning to do the same thing.

So has the government managed to rescue the situation, politically if not diplomatically?

It doesn't seem so. Judging by the angry comments under Kristersson's Instagram posts and elsewhere on social media, it seems like the opposition's attack has hit home.