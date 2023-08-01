Swedish PM 'working day and night' to counter Quran-burning fallout

Advertisement

"I have worked day and night, together with [Justice Minister] Gunnar Strömmer," Kristersson said, when asked to respond to criticism that he has been too absent during the crisis. "There's been no holiday here, that I can say."

Kristersson said that he and his government were "currently in daily contact with Swedish intelligence services" about the threat of a retaliatory terror attack, noting that Sweden's Säpo security police hsa said that the Quran burnings have shifted Sweden from being a "legitimate target" for terror groups to a "priority".

Sweden's government, he said, now plans to task police with use their new extended powers to carry out stop searches at borders, search buildings and demand ID documents, to make it more difficult for potential terrorists to enter the country.

"People with a weak connection to Sweden should not be able to come to Sweden to commit crimes or act counter to Swedish security interests," Kristersson said.

Strömmer told the press conference that the government was not currently considering changing its hate laws to include a ban on burning religious books, but was considering instead planning to launch an inquiry into how the Public Order Act could be altered to give both police and the government greater powers to block such demonstrations.

"There are no current plans to change the law on Agitation against an Ethnic Group," he said. "That would mean changing the constitutional laws on free expression and our starting point is that this should take place within the framework of today's constitutional protection for free expression."

One possibility, he said, would be to extend the emergency powers the government has under the Public Order Act to stop demonstrations.

"Today it says 'in war or in danger of war', the question is whether risks of a terror attack should also be included," Strömmer said.

But he conceded that this would take time, meaning that the government's immediate response to the crisis would need to be carried out using existing legislation.