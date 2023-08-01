Swedish weather for August expected to stay cold and rainy

Advertisement

The cooler weather last month was due to a low pressure front, with no weather station in the country recording a temperature above 30 degrees.

This low pressure front also produced a lot of rain, with Borås - the rainiest town in Sweden last month - experiencing the most rainy July since 1939, according to SMHI's monthly report.

On July 12th, Säffle saw 93.7 millimetres of rain, the highest daily figure in the country, while the driest areas were Gotland, Öland and the southern Baltic coastline, according to SMHI.

In northwest Norrland and the Lappland mountains, however, it was the hottest July since 2018, and it was also fairly dry. The coldest temperature was measured at Sweden's northernmost temperature station Naimakka, which hit -2 degrees on one night in the beginning of July.

The forecast for August doesn't look promising, although SMHI were only willing to predict the first ten days.

"The weather will remain unstable and we don't really have any high pressure fronts in sight. There's a low pressure front which will bring with it lower temperatures and a lot of rain," SMHI meteorologist Linnea Rehn Wittskog told TT.

"But not all days will be completely overcast and rainy," she said.

"It will be very changeable. It's hard to forecast where the clouds will end up and where it will be sunny with these sorts of weather conditions."