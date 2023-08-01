Swedish word of the day: lasarett

Advertisement

Swedish learners may have noticed that there are two words for hospital in Swedish, sjukhus and lasarett, or three if you count hospital, which is an outdated word for a psychiatric hospital.

Sjukhus literally translates to "sick house", but where does lasarett come from?

Well, the answer can be traced back to Lazzaretto Vecchio in the Venetian Lagoon, an island used between the early 1400s to the 1600s to house plague victims, as well as those suffering from leprosy.

Lazzaretto in turn comes from the archaic Italian word for a leper, lazzaro, which has its root in a parable in the Bible about a rich man and a poor beggar named Lazarus, who was described as being "full of sores", although it was never specifically said that he had leprosy.

As leprosy and other highly contagious diseases like the plague became widespread in Europe, leper colonies, plague hospitals and quarantine stations were founded in a number of different countries, where they were subsequently referred to as lazarettos or lasarettes, after the Lazzaretto Vecchio.

The word eventually made its way to Sweden in 1752, when the country's first hospital, the Serafimerlasarett in Stockholm, was founded. The word lasarett was loaned from the Charité hospital in Berlin, which was originally founded in the 1700s as a Lazareth-Haus for the treatment of plague victims, the poor, unmarried pregnant women and prostitutes.

The word lasarett also features in one of the most depressing Swedish children's songs, I en sal på lasarettet or "in a ward at the hospital", which is about a little girl with curly hair who is in hospital with bröstsjuka (most likely tuberculosis) and asks when she will be able to go home.

"The doctor doesn't answer the little girl, but slowly strokes her hair, and with tears in his eyes he turns and leaves," before the girl falls asleep and "travels up to God". I warned you it was depressing.

So, next time you have to visit a modern Swedish lasarett, spare a thought for the residents of the leper colonies and plague hospitals which lent their name to Sweden's hospitals, as well as the little girl with curly hair in Sweden's saddest children's song.

Example sentences:

Finns det någon skillnad mellan en lasarett och en sjukhus? Nej, det är samma sak.

Is there any difference between a lasarett and a sjukhus? No, they're the same.

Jag jobbar som undersköterska på Helsingborgs lasarett.

I work as an assistant nurse at Helsingborg hospital.

