Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Islamic organisation calls on members to 'take measures' against Sweden

The Organisation of Islamic Coordination (OIC) has called on its 57 members to take 'necessary' actions against Sweden, including summoning its ambassadors and imposing economic or cultural sanctions in response to Quran burnings taking place in the country.

Foreign ministers of the 57 countries met for a digital meeting on Monday on how to respond to the burnings, which Sweden as stressed are being carried out by people 'with only a weak connection to Sweden'.

In a resolution published on its website, the organisation urged member states to take "any necessary decisions and actions that they deem appropriate in their relations with the countries where the desecration of the Holy Quran is taking place, such as in the Kingdom of Sweden and the Kingdom of Denmark".

These could include, it said, "recalling their ambassadors in the two countries for consultations, or in economic, cultural or other fields to express their rejection of the repeated abuse of the sanctity of copies of al-Mus’haf ash-Sharif [the Quran] and Islamic symbols".

Sweden's foreign minister Tobias Billström welcomed the resolution and said in a statement that he would "study it carefully".

"The resolution includes a number of proposals and recommendations," he said. "We will study those carefully and continue with our important dialogue with the OIC and the OIC's members. We have an interest in close coordination."

Swedish vocabulary: noga - carefully, in detail

New Quran burning outside Stockholm parliament as Muslim leaders meet

Two men set the Quran alight outside parliament in Stockholm on Monday at a protest similar to previous ones that have sparked tensions between Sweden and Middle Eastern countries.

Salwan Momika and Salwan Najem kicked and stomped on the Muslim holy book, then set its pages on fire before slamming it shut, as they had done at a protest outside Stockholm's main mosque in late June -- sparking outrage and condemnation across the Middle East.

According to the TT newswire, the two were watched by 15 counter-demonstrators who shouted at the two protestors, as they trampled on the book and on pictures of Muslim leaders.

Najem told the Expressen newspaper that he believed he was within his rights to burn the book.

"I'm going to carry on burning this until they ban the Quran," he said. "What's illegal about it? It's just a bit of paper. Do you know how many threats we have received? Just because of a bit of paper."

Swedish vocabulary: koranbränning - Quran-burning

Swedish bankruptcies hit highest level in 10 years

The number of bankruptcies registered in Sweden has shot up so far this year, hitting the highest level for at least a decade. The number of bankruptcies registered in the year to the end of July was up 49 percent compared to the same period in 2022, according to figures from the credit rating company UC, with the transport and retail sectors seeing bankruptcies rise 200 percent and 80 percent respectively.

The number of new companies registering has also fallen dramatically, with the number of new company registrations down 87 percent in July. New registrations in the hotel and building industries saw the biggest falls.

Swedish vocabulary: en konkurs - a bankruptcy

Board of Agriculture: Fewer Swedish bees could impact farmers

The Swedish Board of Agriculture has estimated that the value of the country's bees as pollinators for crops is worth between 300 million to 600 million kronor a year, as much as double the value of the 300 million worth of honey they produce, Sweden's public broadcaster SVT has reported.

This means that the declining number of beekeepers in the country risks having serious knock-on effects on farmers, with Thorsten Pedersen, who directs the board's unit on crop growth, climate and water, warning that there are also too few bees to pollinate the flowering plants that exist in Sweden.

Swedish vocabulary: insektspollinering - insect pollination