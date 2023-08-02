IN PICS: Readers share their Swedish summer snaps
Many people in Sweden are just heading back to work after taking most of July off. Summer hasn't been particularly sunny this year, but that hasn't stopped our readers from taking some great photos.
The Local's readers sent in their photos from up and down the country, from double rainbows over fields in Skåne to the midnight sun in Kiruna.
Starting off in Västra Götaland, we have this photo of the Lysegården waterfall in Romelanda from reader Samir Saeedi.
Photo: Samir Saeedi
Saeedi also took this picture from Gaddessanna on lake Vänern, which straddles the counties of Västergötland, Dalsland, and Värmland.
Photo: Samir Saeedi.
Finally, he took this impressive photo of Byklevsfallet on Vargön.
Photo: Samir Saeedi
The Local's own Richard Orange took this picture of a double rainbow over Östra Vemmerlöv in Skåne.
Photo: Richard Orange
This impressive building is Tjöloholm Castle in Västra Götaland.
Heading north, we have this photo of the midnight sun on June 28th in Jukkasjärvi, Kiruna.
Photo: Ramis Örlü.
Paula Cordeiro took this picture of a summer barbecue at a friend's apartment in Södermalm.
Photo: Paula Cordeiro (Instagram: @the.urbanista)
Staying in Stockholm, Padmini sent in this picture of blue skies over blue water in Stockholm.
Photo: Twitter user Padmini (@Madirakshi)
Here we have another great water shot, this time of a pink sunset over the Hälsingland riviera.
Photo: Olena Mickolson
This classic Swedish stuga was pictured on a trip to Njupeskär in Sälen.
Photo: Twitter user @snappyjanner
Here, reader Nando Cordeiro in Stockholm captures the general sentiment of a Swedish summer: hanging around doing as little as possible.
From Gotland, we have some lovely sea views.
Photo: Twitter user Murthy/@MurthyPN3
A rare moment of sunshine in what feels like one of Sweden's wettest summers ever.
Looking back to Midsummer, here's a celebration complete with Midsommarstång, pictured in Stockholm.
Photo: Twitter user Eva/@_ewus
Lavender on the streets of Lund a couple of weeks ago.
Photo: Euan Purchase
Another snap of summery Lund in July, complete with Ukrainian flag.
Photo: Euan Purchase
Although Malmö is not quite as picturesque as Lund, it has its fair share of summery flowers at this time of year. Here are some hollyhocks (stockrosor in Swedish).
Photo: Becky Waterton
Here's another photo from southern Sweden, of the Öresund Bridge linking Malmö to Danish capital Copenhagen.
Photo: Twitter user @anettehallstrom
For many, summer in Sweden is synonymous with getting on a boat and exploring the archipelago - the Stockholm archipelago, in this case.
Photo: Twitter user @alejobernet
Finally, let's end with a summery cycling video from Paula Cordeiro summing up summer in the city.
You can see all of the photos on our Twitter page here
Planning a trip to Sweden in August? Swedes are heading back to work soon but that doesn't mean all the fun is over! Here are some tips from our readers up and down the country on the best things to do in Sweden this summer.
Planning a trip to Sweden in August? Swedes are heading back to work soon but that doesn't mean all the fun is over! Here are some tips from our readers up and down the country on the best things to do in Sweden this summer.
