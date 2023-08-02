IN PICS: Readers share their Swedish summer snaps

Advertisement

The Local's readers sent in their photos from up and down the country, from double rainbows over fields in Skåne to the midnight sun in Kiruna.

Starting off in Västra Götaland, we have this photo of the Lysegården waterfall in Romelanda from reader Samir Saeedi.

Photo: Samir Saeedi

Saeedi also took this picture from Gaddessanna on lake Vänern, which straddles the counties of Västergötland, Dalsland, and Värmland.

Photo: Samir Saeedi.

Finally, he took this impressive photo of Byklevsfallet on Vargön.

Photo: Samir Saeedi

The Local's own Richard Orange took this picture of a double rainbow over Östra Vemmerlöv in Skåne.

Photo: Richard Orange

This impressive building is Tjöloholm Castle in Västra Götaland.

Photo: Samir Saeedi

Heading north, we have this photo of the midnight sun on June 28th in Jukkasjärvi, Kiruna.

Photo: Ramis Örlü.

Paula Cordeiro took this picture of a summer barbecue at a friend's apartment in Södermalm.

Photo: Paula Cordeiro (Instagram: @the.urbanista)

Staying in Stockholm, Padmini sent in this picture of blue skies over blue water in Stockholm.

Photo: Twitter user Padmini (@Madirakshi)

Advertisement

Here we have another great water shot, this time of a pink sunset over the Hälsingland riviera.

Photo: Olena Mickolson

This classic Swedish stuga was pictured on a trip to Njupeskär in Sälen.

Photo: Twitter user @snappyjanner

Here, reader Nando Cordeiro in Stockholm captures the general sentiment of a Swedish summer: hanging around doing as little as possible.

Photo: Nando Cordeiro

From Gotland, we have some lovely sea views.

Photo: Twitter user Murthy/@MurthyPN3

A rare moment of sunshine in what feels like one of Sweden's wettest summers ever.

Photo: Moira Gallaga

Looking back to Midsummer, here's a celebration complete with Midsommarstång, pictured in Stockholm.

Photo: Twitter user Eva/@_ewus

Lavender on the streets of Lund a couple of weeks ago.

Photo: Euan Purchase

Another snap of summery Lund in July, complete with Ukrainian flag.

Photo: Euan Purchase

Although Malmö is not quite as picturesque as Lund, it has its fair share of summery flowers at this time of year. Here are some hollyhocks (stockrosor in Swedish).

Photo: Becky Waterton

Here's another photo from southern Sweden, of the Öresund Bridge linking Malmö to Danish capital Copenhagen.

Photo: Twitter user @anettehallstrom

For many, summer in Sweden is synonymous with getting on a boat and exploring the archipelago - the Stockholm archipelago, in this case.

Photo: Twitter user @alejobernet

Finally, let's end with a summery cycling video from Paula Cordeiro summing up summer in the city.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urbanista (@the.urbanista)

You can see all of the photos on our Twitter page here (or should that be X?)

Planning a trip to Sweden in August? Swedes are heading back to work soon but that doesn't mean all the fun is over! Here are some tips from our readers up and down the country on the best things to do in Sweden this summer.