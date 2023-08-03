Property prices in Sweden 'showing impressive resilience'
Prices on houses and apartments dropped 0.9 percent in July, according to new figures from SBAB and property site Booli. However, with seasonal effects taken into account, prices appear to have actually gone up.
Traditionally, July is a weak month for property with fewer properties changing hands than throughout the rest of the year. If temporary seasonal effects are taken into consideration, prices actually went up by 0.4 percent.
"With that caveat, I think property prices are still showing impressive resilience when the sizeable increases in interest rates we've seen recently are taken into consideration," SBAB head economist Robert Boije said in a press statement. "We're still expecting prices to drop by a total of 20 percent."
The price of apartments fell more in July than the price of detached houses, with apartments down 1.6 percent and houses down 0.5 percent.
According to SBAB's detailed breakdown of the figures, the biggest fall in apartment prices was in Greater Malmö, where prices fell 2.6 percent. The prices of apartments in Greater Stockholm also saw significant falls, down an average of 2.2 percent.
Apartment prices in Greater Gothenburg were down only 1 percent, while in Northern Sweden, the price of apartments actually rose by 1.9 percent.
When it comes to detached houses, prices fell the most in Greater Stockholm, down 0.6 percent, and rose the most in Greater Gothenburg, where they were up 1.7 percent.
From the peak of the market in 2022, houses in Greater Stockholm have seen the biggest drop of all the categories in SBAB's survey, down 17.9 percent from peak, followed by apartments in southern Sweden, where prices are now down 11.7 percent from peak.
Source: Booli/SBAB
Source: Booli/SBAB
