Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Liberals and Christian Democrats continue to lose support

Both the Liberals and the Christian Democrats, the two parties in government alongside the Moderates, are still returning low opinion ratings, according to a new study of voting intentions by Kantar Public on behalf of SVT.

Both parties would gain only 3.2 percent of the vote if an election were to be held today, well under the four percent threshold for entering parliament. Both parties were also returning a result under this threshold in SCB's study in June.

The Social Democrats, meanwhile, continue to be the largest party, now almost double the Moderates with 38 percent to the latter party's 19.2. The Moderates are now however larger than the Sweden Democrats, who had 18.1 percent of voter support in the study.

The opposition - the Social Democrats, Green Party, Centre Party and Left Party - is now eleven percent larger than the government coalition and its supporting party, the Sweden Democrats, combined.

"I think we can link this to the current discussion on foreign policy, and also confidence in (Social Democrat leader) Magdalena Andersson and in (Moderate Leader and Prime Minister) Ulf Kristersson," Toivo Sjörén, senior advisor at Kantar Public, told SVT.

Swedish vocabulary: väljarstöd - voter support

Property prices dropped last month - or did they?

Prices on houses and apartments dropped 0.9 percent in July, according to new figures from SBAB and property site Booli.

However, with seasonal effects taken into account, prices actually appear to have gone up.

Traditionally, July is a weak month for property with fewer properties changing hands than throughout the rest of the year.

If temporary seasonal effects are taken into consideration, prices actually went up by 0.4 percent.

"With that caveat, I think property prices are still showing impressive resilience when the sizeable increases in interest rates we've seen recently are taken into consideration," SBAB head economist Robert Boije told TT. "We're still expecting prices to drop by a total of 20 percent."

Swedish vocabulary: säsongspåverkan - seasonal effects

Sweden finish top of group against Argentina in Women's World Cup

Sweden set up a Women's World Cup last-16 showdown with the United States after a 2-0 win over Argentina on Wednesday, as Sweden made

it three wins out of three to finish top of Group G.

The result also confirmed Argentina's elimination, as South Africa's 3-2 win over Italy took the African champions through in second place and handed them a last-16 tie against the Netherlands.

Sweden, who had already beaten the South Africans 2-1 with a last-minute winner and then hammered Italy 5-0, will play cup holders the USA in Melbourne on Sunday.

Swedish vocabulary: fotbolls-VM för damer - Women's World Cup

Car imports to Sweden at record low with weak krona to blame

Car imports in the first half of this year were a record low, with the Swedish Transport Agency blaming the figures on the weak krona.

In the first half of 2023, the agency carried out 7,685 so-called "origin controls" on imported cars, a decrease of 25 percent on the year before. In the first half of 2022, this figure was over 10,000.

Origin controls are carried out on imported cars to combat illegal sale of vehicles and to make sure that the vehicles are not seriously damaged.

Imports have been affected by the economic slowdown and the weak value of the krona compared to other currencies, according to the agency.

"To put it simply, it's become more expensive to buy cars abroad," it wrote in a press statement.

Another contributing factor could be the fact that Sweden had a container crisis caused by the pandemic, which led to increased freight costs.

Swedish vocabulary: ursprungskontroll - origin control