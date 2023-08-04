Busloads of Eritrean protesters en route to Stockholm to join protest

Advertisement

More than 50 people were injured on Thursday afternoon after protesters broke through a police barricade around the Festival Eritrea Scandinavia and proceeded to set fire to marquee tents, set fire to cars, and smashed windows at Eggeby gård, the building hired out to the festival arrangers.

Police have now retracted permission for demonstrations planned against the festival, arguing that the Thursday's disruption meant that it was a clear risk to public safety.

But they said that they still feared further disturbances, after a source told the Expressen newspaper that there were several buses on the way to Stockholm from The Netherlands, where there is a large Eritrean diaspora.

"We have received the same information," Calle Persson, a police spokesperson, told Expressen about the reports of protestors coming to Sweden.

"And if that is the case they are going to be stopped at checks under the Aliens Act, just like other any other traveller can be. That happens in the normal case, but that cooperation is being intensified and we are conscious about what happened in Stockholm," he said.

Sweden's justice minister, Gunnar Strömmer, also said that the new law increasing police powers at internal Schengen borders, could be used to stop Eritrean activists coming from overseas to join the protests.

"It means that a citizen from a third [non-EU] country who is suspected of travelling into Sweden with the aim of committing a crime can be stopped at the border and those who live in the EU can be deported from the country," he said in a written statement to the TT newswire.

The new law came into force on Tuesday, August 1st.

Daniel Wikdahl, another police spokesperson, said that even though the counter-demonstrators had had their permits withdrawn, police were still prepared for further disturbances.

"We are worried about further disturbances and are going to be at the scene today as well, but with a biggest resource from the start from what we had yesterday," he said.

He said that even with the extra police officers present, police could not guarantee public safety.

"It there's a riot today too, then we can't," he said. "In that case you should really try not to be present as a member of the public. But that's a decision you can take yourself."