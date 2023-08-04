Swedish word of the day: bråk

Advertisement

It might seem strange that a riot and a fraction can be described using the same word in Swedish, but it starts to make more sense if you look at the etymology of the word.

The noun bråk in Swedish most likely has the same root as the English word "break", with a fraction being a part of a whole which has been broken off or separated.

The verb bråka may originally have come from a word meaning "to break something into pieces", although Swedes would now use the phrase ha sönder or the word att bryta to describe the action of breaking something.

It makes sense, then, that a loud fight resulting in destruction of some kind was at some point described as ett bråk, with this eventually being used to describe anything from an argument between two children to a riot between hundreds of people.

The adjective bråkigt can also be used to describe an unruly person or situation.

Bråk can be used as a prefix, such as in the word bråkmakare (bråk-maker), meaning a hooligan or someone causing disruption in some way, or a bråkstake, a troublemaker.

Advertisement

A bråkdel is a fragment or a small amount of something, and a bråktal is another word for a fraction.

It also appears in the word rådbråka, borrowed from Middle Low German rādebrāken, from rāt (“wheel”) + brāken (“break”), which historically was a means of execution where the person in question was crushed using a wheel.

Nowadays, rådbråka is used in a few different ways. It can describe a state of being extremely exhausted or fatigued after some sort of ordeal, it can be used figuratively, such as in the phrase att tala rådbråkad franska (to speak broken French), and it can be used in the phrase att rådbråka hjärnan (to strain the brain).

Example sentences:

Sluta bråka med din syster!

Stop fighting with your sister! (Often said to a child)

Demonstrationen i tisdags slutade i bråk.

The demonstration on Tuesday ended in fighting.

Hur adderar jag två bråktal?

How do I add two fractions?

Don’t miss any of our Swedish words and expressions of the day by downloading our new app (available on Apple and Android) and then selecting the Swedish Word of the Day in your Notification options via the User button.