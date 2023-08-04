Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

More than 50 injured in clashes at Stockholm Eritrean festival

More than 50 people were injured and dozens detained in Stockholm Thursday as clashes broke out at an Eritrean pro-government festival, police and health officials said, with anti-government protesters trashing property at the site.

"Another public gathering took place close to the festival site, during which a violent riot broke out," police said, adding in a statement they had detained "around a hundred people".

Police said they remained at the scene in a suburb northwest of Stockholm and were "continuing their efforts to disrupt criminal acts and restore order."

Around 1,000 anti-government demonstrators authorised to hold a protest nearby broke through a police barrier as they stormed the festival, the tabloid Expressen reported.

They tore down festival tents, using tent spikes as weapons against police and throwing stones at officers, the paper said.

Police said at least 52 people had required medical attention, either at the scene or at local clinics and hospitals.

Swedish vocabulary: ett upplopp - riot

Suspected arson disrupts trains and buses at Lund station

Trains and buses through Lund's central station were affected on Friday morning after a suspected arson attack on a cafe in the station area.

One of the main buildings at the station caught fire on Thursday night after an explosion, witnesses told the TT newswire.

"I woke to a really massive bang. I knew right away we weren't talking about fireworks," said Camilla Bjerke, who lives on the square in front of the station building.

The first reports of the blast came in to police at 3.30am and the fire was still raging at 6.30am, with fire services telling TT they were working to stop the fire spreading to other buildings.

According to Skånetrafiken two tracks out of the six tracks at Lund Station have been closed, with some trains still leaving and arriving from the other four tracks.

Buses are no longer stopping outside Lund Central, but instead leaving from other nearby stops.

Swedish vocabulary: ett brandattentat - an arson attack

Advertisement

Sweden foreign minister says 'no quick fix' to relations with Muslim countries

There is no 'quick fix' which will allow Sweden to rebuild its relations with Muslim countries after recent Quran burnings, Sweden's foreign minister Tobias Billström said after a meeting with business leaders on the risk of economic boycotts.

"We are taking the resolution from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) seriously and their condemnation of the Quran burnings was expected. There wasn't anything strange about that," he said. "I'm going to spend a big part of this mandate period rebuilding relations with Muslim countries."

Sweden's trade minister Johan Forssell has called in a long list of Swedish exporters to discuss the impact of a potential boycott of Swedish goods from Muslim countries.

The exporters included:

Alfa Laval, Atlas Copco, Autoliv, Business Sweden, Electrolux Ericsson, Essity, FAM, H&M, Hitachi Energy, Inter Ikea, Investor, Saab, Sandvik, SCA, Scania, SEB, Securitas, SKF, Volvo AB, Volvo Cars and the Wallenberg Foundations.

Swedish vocabulary: fördömandet - the condemnation

Advertisement

Sweden Democrat MP under fire after claiming Pride is linked to pedophilia

Multiple Swedish government ministers have spoken out against claims by Björn Söder, a senior Sweden Democrat MP, on Wednesday that the Pride movement has "close and legitimate" links to pedophilia.

"Björn Söder's tweet this evening is disrespectful, undignified and wrong," Foreign Minister Tobias Billström, from the Moderate Party, wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

"He owes an apology to everyone who he in a sweeping statement has accused of such awful things."

The Liberal Party leader and Employment Minister, Johan Pehrson, described Söder's comments as "drivel".

"Intolerance is un-Swedish," Pehrson wrote. "In my Sweden, all are allowed to love who they want and be who they want."

There are currently three parties in the Swedish government: the Moderates, Liberals and Christian Democrats. The Sweden Democrats are not in government, although the government is reliant on them for support and is governing on the Tidö Agreement, which was drawn up and presented by all four parties.

Swedish vocabulary: dravel - drivel