Storm Hans: Flood warnings as rain and thunderstorms batter Sweden

Advertisement

Sweden’s meteorological office SMHI issued a red warning of “high water discharge” in western Sweden on Tuesday and Wednesday, covering cities such as Karlstad, Örebro, Skövde, Borås and Jönköping.

A red alert refers to “flows that occur every 50th year on average, or less”, according to SMHI.

EXPLAINED:

On Monday, a yellow warning of floods and rain covered large parts of southern and central Sweden, and some parts of northern Sweden, from Halmstad in the south to Umeå in the north.

Even areas not covered by the official alerts should expect plenty of rain in the coming days.

“Storm Hans” – dubbed the worst storm in 25 years in Norway – swept in across Sweden on Sunday evening, with rain and thunder battering southern and central parts of the country.

In Malmö, rescue services were called out to salvage vehicles stuck on a flooded road. And in Jönköping, one of the cities worst hit on Sunday, rescue workers received around 25 callouts.

Advertisement

Flights to and from Arlanda and Landvetter airports were delayed on Sunday evening. And Polferries cancelled ferries between Sweden and Poland on Sunday and Monday.

The Öresund bridge between Malmö and Copenhagen remained open on Monday, but vehicles susceptible to strong winds were advised not to travel across the bridge before 4pm.