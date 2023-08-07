Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Flood warnings as rain sweeps across Sweden

Rain and thunder battered southern and central Sweden on Sunday evening as a late-summer storm swept in from Norway, with rescue services calling in backup to prepare for flooding in several towns and cities, including Gothenburg and Jönköping.

Flights to and from Arlanda and Landvetter airports were delayed on Sunday as a result of the bad weather, and Polferries cancelled all ferries between Sweden and Poland on Sunday and Monday.

The rain is set to continue for the next few days, according to Sweden’s national weather agency SMHI. You can keep up to date with current weather warnings and advisories via their website.

Swedish vocabulary: thunder – åska

Cost of food on the rise again in Sweden

After several months of falling or steady food prices in Sweden, they rose again by 0.2 percent in July, according to new statistics by food price comparison website Matpriskollen. Despite discerning consumers avoiding expensive items, the chains have had little choice but to raise prices due to the weak krona, increased salary and rent costs, the website’s CEO told Swedish news agency TT.

Frozen vegetables, chocolate drinks, fruit and the popular Swedish sausage falukorv are among the items that saw the largest price increases in July. Olive oil is one of the items at risk of future price hikes, possibly 15-30 percent according to Matpriskollen, an increase fuelled by drought in Spain.

Swedish vocabulary: food prices – matpriser

Stomach bug sparks chaos on Sweden’s highest mountain

The mountain station at Kebnekaise – a popular stop among hikers hoping to climb Sweden’s tallest peak – has closed until at least August 10th after a stomach bug spread among people staying at the station.

“We need to break the chain of infection and give staff the chance to properly sanitise all rooms and get new toilets up to the area,” read a statement by Sweden’s tourism association STF.

Helicopters are flying hikers from Kebnekaise to the mountain station at Nikkaluokta, which is urging people to continue onwards to Kiruna from there. The Nikkaluokta lodge is not allowing anyone from Kebnekaise to stay in its cottages, out of concern of spreading the bug.

Swedish vocabulary: stomach bug – magsjuka

Sweden sends US out of World Cup

Sweden stunned the United States 5-4 in a sudden-death penalty shootout on Sunday to surge into a Women's World Cup quarter-final against Japan and consign the defending champions to their earliest-ever exit.

The title-holders dominated the opening 90 minutes but a breakthrough proved elusive with Swedish goalkeeper Zecira Musovic making some startling saves to keep her side alive.

Swedish coach Peter Gerhardsson's side, who are striving to better their third-place finish in 2019, next face the 2011 champions Japan.

Swedish vocabulary: penalty shootout – straffläggning

