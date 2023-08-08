How could this year's weather affect the price of grain in Sweden?

Advertisement

How can extreme rainfall affect crops?

Rainstorms this week have brought red weather warnings for high water levels in a number of areas.

Marcus Hoffman, sustainability expert at the Federation of Swedish Farmers, told TT newswire that too much rain could damage crops to such an extent that they are no longer suitable for human consumption and need to be used for animal feed instead

The rain also makes it more difficult to harvest and store crops, as the moisture makes it more likely that grain is affected by mould or other fungi.

Finally, waterlogged soil can cause problems for farm machinery.

"The ground also needs to be able to support the heavy machines, so that you don't sink into the clay and get stuck," Hoffman said.

What about this summer's weather more generally?

It's not just the dry weather in May and June or the heavy rainfall in July and August that has affected crops, but the way they have combined.

The dry weather in May and June meant crops matured too early, and then when rain started falling again in July they began growing again, producing new heads and seeds.

"It makes it very difficult to harvest, the heads on some plants can be ready while the ones on others are not yet mature," Hoffman said.

What are the current prospect's for Sweden's harvest?

There is still hope that some of the harvest may be saved.

"We're only in the beginning of August and around 85-90 percent of Sweden's grains haven't been harvested yet," Hoffman said. "We'll have to wait and see what happens next week and the week after that."

In its prognosis from the beginning of July, agricultural cooperative Lantmännen predicted a grain harvest of 4.6 million tons, considerably lower than the 5.6 million tons harvested in a normal year, mainly due to the limited rainfall in May and June.

Lantmännen's grain expert, Mikael Jeppson, believes that Sweden's grain harvest may now will be large enough to cover the country's needs, although he's not convinced that the quality will be high enough.

"If the quality isn't good enough we'll need to import grains instead, and then they'll be more expensive. But it's too early to say if that'll be the case, there's a lot left to harvest."