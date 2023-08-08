KEY POINTS: How is transport affected by weather in Sweden on Tuesday?

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Sweden's state forecaster SMHI issued a red high water warning for the counties of Halland and Västra Kronoberg, and orange flood warnings for the Siljeån, Milleån and Höja rivers, as well as the lower part of the Lagan river.

Which major roads are affected?

The Swedish Transport Administration issued an "important traffic message" on Tuesday morning warning that "rail and road traffic could be affected over large parts of the country", as a result of extreme rainfall and the impact of Storm Hans.

On Tuesday morning, the administration reported that two lanes had been closed off on the E6 motorway south of Gothenburg due to flooding. The E6 was also closed early on Tuesday near to Laholm in Halland due to a fallen tree.

Traffic was also disrupted in the city centres of both Gothenburg and Laholm, with the the Göta river breaking its banks, putting Gothenburg's Hamnplan square completely underwater. The Smedjeån river has also broken its banks in Laholm, further down the coast in Halland.

Around Åre in Jämtland, the E14 road over to Norway was closed on Tuesday morning after the Susabäcken river broke its banks, sending large amounts of water surging through the town. The E14 opened again early on Tuesday morning.

Sweden's National Highway or Riksväg 62 in the north of Värmland was also closed on Tuesday morning, with Anders Markus, the regional operations chief of the rescue services in Karlstad, telling TT it was too flooded to be passable by cars.

Vehicles which are sensitive to wind are advised not to travel over the Öresund bridge between Denmark and Malmö.

What about trains?

All trains between Borås and Varberg were cancelled on Tuesday morning, due to flooding on the tracks.

Trains between Iggesund and Hudiksvall have been replaced with buses or are running on alternate routes following the train that derailed on Monday afternoon. This could affect travellers going between Sundsvall and Stockholm.

Trains travelling south of Rättvik in Dalarna, between Grängesberg and Ställdalen, and between Krylbo and Borlänge have all been cancelled due to floods.

In Halland, trains have been stopped between Värnamo and Halmstad due to stormy weather.

The transport administration is also warning of delays to trains crossing the Öresund bridge due to high winds.

Are ferries still running?

Stena Line on Monday afternoon cancelled all departures between Halmstad in western Sweden and Grenå in Denmark, and also all departures between Karlskrona on the southeast coast and Gdynia in Poland.

Destination Gotland also cancelled departures from Nynäshamn and Oskarshamn to the island of Gotland on Tuesday afternoon. Ferries between Sweden and Poland - Polferries departures between Nynäshamn and Gdansk and between Ystad and Świnoujście - were also cancelled or delayed on Tuesday afternoon.

The TT lines ferry between Trelleborg and German cities Travemünde and Rostock could also be delayed, the company said on its website.

Ferries out to Gothenburg's southern archipelago were also cancelled on Tuesday .