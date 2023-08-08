Swedish word of the day: lumpen

Advertisement

When a Swedish citizen turns 18, they receive a letter from The Swedish Defence Conscription and Assessment Agency asking for information on their health, interests and education, in order to determine whether they should be called up for compulsory military service, officially known as värnplikt ("duty to protect").

It is by no means every Swede turning 18 in a given year who ends up carrying out military service. Last year, the agency collected information on 18,539 qualifying individuals, of whom 7,921 fitted the requirements to be called up to service. Of those, 5,583 were chosen as the best-suited to military training and were assigned a place on the 2022/23 compulsory military training course.

Sweden introduced mandatory military service for men in 1901. Conscription was extended to include women in 2010, after which it was scrapped for both genders until 2017.

This means that most Swedish men over the age of 18 (apart from those who turned 18 between 2010 and 2017) have either carried out mandatory military training or alternative service for conscientious objectors (vapenfri tjänst), or know someone who has, and you may hear Swedes of all ages sharing lumparhistorier - stories of their time doing lumpen.

Lumpen comes originally from the Swedish word lump (plural: lumpor) which in turn comes from the German word Lumpen, meaning "rag" or "shred" (not to be confused with Lump, as in Lumpenproletariat, a word for riffraff, criminals, and generally a pejorative word used for extremely poor people who are not considered to be contributing to society).

These new recruits weren't criminals or vagabonds, rather the name comes from the ill-fitting uniforms recruits were saddled with in the early 1900s, which were considered no more than rags or lumpor: old clothes which have reached the end of their useful life.

The word lump can also mean textile waste, with a lumphandlare someone who trades textile waste, and a lumpsamlare someone who collects it to be recycled.

Sweden's military uniforms appear to have got better since then (or so the Defence Forces claim) with the most popular uniform being the most recent, designed in the 1990s, which is also the first uniform with a camouflage pattern.

Example sentences:

De allra flesta ungdomar i Sverige behöver inte göra lumpen.

The vast majority of young people in Sweden don't have to do military service.

Jag är emot krig. Behöver jag göra lumpen? Nej, du kan göra vapenfri tjänst istället.

I'm anti-war. Do I need to do military service? No, you can do alternative service instead.

