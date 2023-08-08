Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Storm Hans causes flooding in northern Swedish town of Åre

The Susabäcken river in Åre broke its banks on Monday night, with residents told to stay indoors. Large amounts of water were surging through the town, flooding properties.

Around 11pm on Monday evening, rescue services saw the first indications that the river was in danger of breaking its banks, with it finally flooding the town at 4am on Tuesday.

Residents were told to stay indoors during the night, and all roads including the E14 arterial road through Åre were closed. The E14 opened again early on Tuesday morning.

"Water has entered some buildings, and multiple buildings are at risk of flooding, but we're focusing on getting the water to stay in the river and not elsewhere before we can take on anything else," Jönsson said.

Trains through Åre have also been cancelled due to flooded tracks, with no estimate for when they will reopen. No passengers are reported to be stuck in the area.

Swedish vocabulary: översvämmat - flooded

Dry weather followed by rain spells bad news for harvests

Although recent weeks have brought with them much-needed rain for Sweden's farmers, the high rainfall seen over the past few days is causing issues for Swedish harvests.

Marcus Hoffman, sustainability expert at the Federation of Swedish Farmers, explained to TT newswire that too much rain can damage crops to such an extent that they can no longer be suitable for human consumption and are used as animal feed instead.

The dry weather in May and June meant that crops matured too early, and when rain started falling in July they began growing again, producing new heads and seeds.

"It makes it very difficult to harvest, the heads on some plants can be ready while the ones on others are not yet mature," Hoffman said.

The rain also makes it more difficult to store crops, as the moisture makes it more likely that mould or fungi will grow.

"The ground also needs to be able to support the heavy machines, so that you don't sink into the clay and get stuck," he said.

He added that although Sweden's grain harvest will be large enough to cover the country's needs, he's not convinced that the quality will be high enough.

"If the quality isn't good enough we'll need to import grains instead, and then they'll be more expensive. But it's too early to say if that'll be the case, there's a lot left to harvest."

Swedish vocabulary: skörden - the harvest, att skörda - to harvest

Trains could be cancelled for the rest of the week due to derailment

A train with 120 passengers on board derailed between Iggesund and Hudiksvall on Monday as the track collapsed due to rain. Three people were taken to hospital, and it could be next week before the track is reopened.

"Two carriages have derailed and are next to the track," SJ press officer Martina Nord told TT newswire.

The train was heading from Stockholm to Sundsvall when it derailed just south of Hudiksvall. SJ were running the train at reduced speed due to the weather, but had not predicted issues on that area of track.

"It could have been much, much worse if the train was running faster," railway maintenance head at the Transport Administration, Anna-Pia Ling, told TT.

The train cannot be moved until the rains stop, with Ling predicting that it may be the middle of next week before work in the area is completed if the rains continue.

All trains between Iggesund and Hudiksvall have been replaced with buses or are running on alternate routes, with Ling recommending that travellers contact the company they booked their tickets with for assistance.

Swedish vocabulary: spårade ur - derailed

Sweden's top Nato negotiator to step down after Turkey deal

The official who led Sweden's Nato negotiations under both the current government and the former Social Democrat-led one is stepping down next month to join the private sector.

Oscar Stenström was appointed to lead Sweden's preparations to join Nato in the spring of 2022 by the then prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, with her successor, Ulf Kristersson deciding to keep him in the job when he took over as prime minister last autumn.

Stenström is now going to take a role with Wallenberg Foundations AB, which overseas the foundations started by various members of the Wallenbergs, Sweden's leading industrialist family.

"My duties as Nato negotiator are now complete as a result of the deal in Vilnius," Stenström said in a written statement. "Turkey has promised ratification. I look forward to my new duties in the Wallenberg network."

Ulf Kristersson, Sweden's prime minister, said he wanted to thank Stenström for his "extraordinary efforts" and for "the fact that he has completed the task which he began".

Swedish vocabulary: Natoförhandlare - Nato negotiator