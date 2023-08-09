Storm Hans: Flood warnings as rain continues to fall in western Sweden

Advertisement

No trains were running between Varberg and Borås on Wednesday morning, and public transport operators warned that the weather could cause further delays between Gothenburg and Malmö.

The worst of Storm Hans had subsided by Wednesday, but drivers were still urged to be prepared for flooded roads and trees blocking traffic before heading out. South of Gothenburg, the E6 motorway remained closed northbound at Kållered, with traffic expected to resume at 6pm.

Flood warnings were in place on Wednesday in several parts of central and western Sweden, with a red warning issued for “high water discharge” in Halland and parts of western Kronoberg counties.

“We’ve had a continuous stream of calls all night. If you can stay indoors, you should obviously do so, and if you live in a particularly exposed area it’s important to take measures as early as possible. You can prevent [flooding damages] with sandbags, pumps and by building barriers,” emergency control room officer Patrik Sönnerstedt told Swedish newswire TT about the situation in Halland.

Up to 15 millimetres of rain is expected to fall in southern Halland overnight.

A railway embankment which collapsed near Hudiksvall in eastern Sweden following heavy rains, causing a train to derail, is now not expected to be repaired until August 21st, reports TV4 Nyheter.

It was originally set to be repaired by the end of the week, but a new road will first need to be built to the railway so that the Transport Administration can reach it with its equipment, including cranes.

“The prognosis is however still very uncertain because the water levels are still very high,” Transport Administration press officer Bengt Olsson told TV4.