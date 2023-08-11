Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Train chaos after overhead lines come down plus flooding

Train travellers should brace for delays and cancellations on Friday, after flooding sparked by Storm Hans shut down several routes.

Trains remain cancelled between Bräcke and Duved on the Stockholm C – Duved line, and between Arvika and Oslo they’re replaced by bus. High-speed trains between Söderhamn and Hudiksvall are also still cancelled due to a derailment earlier this week, with replacement buses making the journey time up to an hour longer.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, two overhead wires came down outside Flen and Gnesta on Thursday evening, sparking train chaos that operator SJ warned could last for hours, even after they were repaired at 9pm. The problems caused delays for travellers between Stockholm and Gothenburg and Stockholm and Malmö and passengers on three trains had to evacuate after they were left standing still.

Swedish vocabulary: a train – ett tåg

New Covid-19 variant confirmed in Sweden

A new Covid-19 variant, Eris, has arrived in Sweden, the Aftonbladet tabloid was first to report. Around 30 people have tested positive, although Sweden mainly tests people in the elderly care and healthcare sectors, so the actual figure is likely much higher.

The symptoms are similar to those of a cold, including body ache and fever. But the variant does not appear to cause serious illness, with the vaccine likely providing some kind of protection, according to the Public Health Agency.

The Public Health Agency does not believe any new restrictions will be rolled out to fight the new variant.

Swedish vocabulary: an illness – en sjukdom

Advertisement

Woman admits attacking girl in southern Sweden

A woman who is suspected of the attempted murder of a ten-year-old girl in the southern Swedish city of Ängelholm has admitted to the attack, with her lawyer telling the court it should be seen as aggravated assault and not attempted murder, reports public radio broadcaster P4 Kristianstad.

The girl was attacked with a knife by an assailant unknown to her on June 12th, just days after police announced they were searching for a woman who was suspected of a series of attacks on young people in Ängelholm. She was seriously injured but recovered and was able to leave hospital.

Helsingborg District Court on Wednesday ruled that the 34-year-old suspect be remanded in custody pending a major psychiatric examination.

Swedish vocabulary: attempted murder – mordförsök

Swedish petrol prices reach highest level in 2023

Petrol prices on Thursday rose to their highest level yet this year, with a litre of unleaded petrol costing 21.04 kronor in Sweden – the most expensive it’s been since November 9th last year.

One litre of diesel now costs 24.51 kronor, the most expensive since January 25th.

The price hikes follow rising oil prices after both Saudi Arabia and Russia – the world’s two largest oil producers – announced a cap of 300,000 barrels a day until the end of September.

Swedish vocabulary: petrol – bensin