What you need to know about travelling in Sweden after Storm Hans

Advertisement

Where are there delays and cancellations at the moment?

At the time of writing, trains are still not running between Söderhamn and Hudiksvall following the derailment on Tuesday, and an electrical fault has stopped services between Sundsvall and Ånge.

The derailment was caused by part of the track collapsing due to rain, and Sweden's Transport Agency expects this could be fixed on August 18th.

Both of these factors are affecting services between Stockholm, Sundsvall and Umeå/Duved, with a 30-60 minute longer travel time on this route as trains between Söderhamn and Hudiksvall are replaced by buses.

If you booked via Vy, trains 91, 92, 93 and 94 on this stretch will be affected.

Trains are also cancelled on the Stockholm, Östersund, Åre and Duved line between Bräcke-Östersund-Åre and Duved due to flooding, with no prognosis for when they will be running as normal again.

Trains between Storlien and Ånge are also cancelled due to weather-related damage, with this expected to be fixed within the next few days.

It's important to note that not all trains will be replaced by buses, so make sure to check your departure in advance of your journey.

You can keep an eye on your journey on the Transport Agency's website by searching for the station or train number which should be on your ticket or booking confirmation.

Advertisement

What can I do if my train is cancelled and there's no replacement bus?

If you're left with no other way of getting to your destination – if your train is cancelled and there are no bus services in place – SJ recommends that you rebook your journey free of charge and travel on a different departure or a different day.

If that's not possible, SJ offers a reimbursement of up to 3,000 kronor which can be used on another means of transportation or for accommodation if you're left stranded with nowhere to stay.

Keep your receipt and contact customer service for help with a reimbursement.

Vy states on its website that customer service can help you reach your destination by booking alternative travel, for example, but it's not clear from their website how much they offer to cover the cost of accommodation or alternative travel.

Advertisement

Can I get a refund?

Yes, you can cancel or rebook your ticket for a full refund on sj.se/searchorder, if your train is cancelled or delayed by more than 60 minutes.

On Vy, you can log into the website or app, depending on where you booked your ticket, and cancel or rebook under "My tickets and trips".

If you want a refund or compensation for a delay on a journey you've already taken, the rules for how much you can get back vary depending on the length of the delay, as well as the length in kilometres of the entire route of the train, not just the stretch you were travelling on.

For routes of 150 kilometres or more, you're entitled to a 25 percent refund after a 60 minute delay and a 50 percent refund after 120 minutes.

For routes under 150 kilometres, you're entitled to a 50 percent refund after 20 minutes, a 75 percent refund after 40 minutes and a 100 percent refund after 60 minutes.

You can apply for compensation and read more about your rights in English on SJ's website here and on Vy's website here.