Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

23 people charged in Swedish gang trial

The trial of 23 people suspected of involvement in a conflict which saw a senior organised criminal switch allegiances and bring Stockholm’s gang wars to the northern city of Sundsvall is set to get under way on Monday, writes Swedish newswire TT.

It comes after police in January raided several addresses in Sundsvall and arrested a large number of people with suspected connections to a wave of violence that had swept the city that winter.

A 21-year-old man is at the heart of the trial. According to the charge sheet, he used to be a member of the so-called Dalen network, but last year joined the rival Foxtrot network, attempting to take over the narcotics market in Sundsvall, which had previously been controlled by Dalen.

The trial is expected to take around ten weeks.

Swedish vocabulary: a trial – en rättegång

More rain set to lash Sweden on Tuesday

A new rainstorm is expected to sweep across Sweden on Tuesday, including some the areas that were already flooded last week by Storm Hans, according to weather agency SMHI’s forecast.

The flooded areas are however expected to avoid the brunt of the new rainfall.

“The forecast shows that the largest amounts of rain will fall southeast of Lake Vättern, and according to our hydrologists that area can currently take more water. The ground is not as saturated there as for example west of Vättern or Dalarna,” SMHI meteorologist Emma Härenstam told TT, but she warned that even small amounts of rain could be detrimental to already-flooded areas.

Rail traffic on the line between Iggesund and Hudiksvall, where a train derailed due to the weather causing an embankment to collapse, is expected to resume on Friday.

Swedish vocabulary: water – vatten

UK warns terrorists ‘very likely to try and carry out attacks in Sweden’

Travel advice published by the British government has warned that "terrorists are very likely to try and carry out attacks in Sweden," and that the "attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places frequented by foreigners."

According to Foreign Office advice on the British government Gov UK website, updated on August 13th, "the authorities in Sweden have successfully disrupted a number of planned attacks and made a number of arrests."

Though the British Foreign Office warns of a "heightened threat of terrorist attacks globally against UK interests and British nationals from “groups or individuals motivated by the conflict in Iraq and Syria," ongoing tensions in Swedish society with regards to recent Quran burning incidents may also make attempted terror attacks more likely.

The Swedish police state on its official website that: "The terrorist threat level in Sweden is currently at a level 3, 'elevated threat'. This means that an attack could happen." The advisory has remained unchanged for the past few years, although Sweden has warned of an increased risk.

Swedish vocabulary: travel advice – reseråd