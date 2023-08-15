Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Counter-protesters aim to 'take over show' at Quran burning

Another Quran burning was held outside the Swedish parliament in Stockholm on Monday, organised by Salwan Najem and Salwan Momika, who are behind several other similar protests, including in front of Stockholm's main mosque in June and the Iraqi embassy in July.

They were outnumbered by counter-protesters, including a group of people in red firefighter hats who shouted "extinguish the hate", reported Swedish news agency TT from the scene. Another man handed out chocolate to spectators and several tourists who stopped to wonder what all the fuss was about.

"We wanted to take over the show a bit and show that this is not just a legal issue or an issue for these few Quran burners, but to express what people think. I think a lot of people think this is pretty shoddy behaviour," Christian Tengblad, wearing a firefighter outfit, told TT.

Swedish vocabulary: a shoddy/bad behaviour – ett tarvligt beteende

Al-Qaida calls for terror attack on Sweden and Denmark

Terror organisation al-Qaida is urging its supporters to carry out terror attacks on Sweden and Denmark in revenge of a series of Quran burnings in the two countries, report Danish media.

"The threats came yesterday from al-Sahab, which functions as al-Qaida's media centre. This is really not anything new, but just another call to people around the world to exact revenge, and it's directed at lone actors," Swedish terrorism researcher Hans Brun told TT.

Swedish security services have previously said that the terror threat against Sweden has increased as a result of Quran-burning demonstrations, although there have generally been more counter-protesters present at the demonstrations than actual protesters.

Brun said he did not believe that al-Qaida's statement would affect the overall security situation.

"You could look at it as a call to action. If this was something they had organised themselves they wouldn't have announced it in advance like this. You should also remember that al-Qaida these days is significantly weakened," he told TT, adding that threat would likely have the biggest impact on Danish and Swedish diplomats working in the Middle East rather than on people within the borders of Sweden.

Swedish vocabulary: a threat – ett hot

Swedish opposition calls for powerful Sweden Democrat MP's resignation

Sweden's four opposition parties have called for the Sweden Democrats' Richard Jomshof to leave his position as chairman of the parliament's justice committee, accusing him of adding fuel to the fire of Swedish security following outrage in several Muslim countries over the Quran burnings.

"He spreads hateful messages, has called for book burnings and shares posts where the prime minister is referred to as a coward," said the Social Democrats' Ardalan Shekarabi.

The far-right Sweden Democrats are not in government, but hold powerful positions in parliament as the largest party on the right wing.

Their influence props up Moderate Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson's coalition government, forcing him to walk a fine line between criticising radical statements enough to placate his liberal supporters, while avoiding angering the Sweden Democrats.

Seventeen members of parliament sit on the justice committee. At least one member of the right-wing government coalition needs to side with the opposition for Jomshof to lose a no-confidence vote. The vote is expected to take place at the committee's next meeting in around two weeks.

Swedish vocabulary: a chairman – en ordförande

New survey sheds light on bullying in Swedish schools

In a new survey of thousands of schoolchildren, 14 percent of children in middle school (aged roughly 10-12) and 11 percent in junior high school (aged 13-15) say they have been subjected to bullying, according to anti-bullying organisation Friends which produced the report.

The report finds that it's almost twice as common for children with neuropsychiatric disorders to experience bullying and three times as common for children who define themselves as LGBTQI.

"When schools get reduced resources and we cut down on student health services, it logically follows that we get more bullying," said Friends secretary-general Maja Frankel.

Swedish vocabulary: bullying – mobbning