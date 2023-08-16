Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Flooding after another rainstorm batters Swedish cities

Another in a series of recent thunderstorms battered central Sweden overnight, causing flooding, traffic chaos and damage in several parts of the country, including Norrköping, Nässjö and Örebro.

Police told Swedish news agency TT that the situation in Norrköping was “out of the ordinary”, with flooded basements and cars blocking flooded roads after getting stuck in the water.

In the Örebro region, several roads were affected by flooding on Wednesday morning.

Red weather alerts – including flooding and high water levels – are in place for four rivers at the moment in central and eastern Sweden: Marnäsån, Kolningsån, Delångersån and Gavleån.

Almost 40 millimetres of rain fell in Norrköping overnight, according to Sweden’s national weather agency SMHI, and just over 60 millimetres fell at Eksjö in the Jönköping region.

Swedish vocabulary: flooding – översvämning

Taxi strike: Drivers threaten to walk out in 13 Swedish cities

Taxi drivers in several Swedish cities are threatening to walk out next month unless union negotiations over higher salaries are successful. The first stage of the industrial action would get under way on August 25th in the form of a blockade, followed by a strike on September 4th.

The strike threat concerns six taxi companies in the following Swedish cities: Gothenburg, Malmö, Lund, Helsingborg, Örebro, Ystad, Kristianstad, Västervik, Grästorp, Vara, Nossebro, Tjörn and Trollhättan.

Swedish vocabulary: a strike – en strejk

Russia refuses to renew Swedish journalist's accreditation

Award-winning Swedish correspondent Anna-Lena Laurén will not be able to return to Russia to cover news from the country, after Russian authorities chose not to renew her accreditation, her employer, the prestigious DN newspaper, confirmed.

Earlier this year the Russian embassy in Stockholm accused Laurén, who has worked in Russia for 16 years, of spreading lies about Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. She then left the country and has not returned since, reports TT.

According to a new Russian law, foreign journalists have to renew their accreditation every third month instead of, as before, once a year. Laurén is not the first correspondent to be affected by the stricter stance. Earlier this year Russia refused to renew the accreditation of longtime Finnish journalist Arja Paananen.

Laurén was the last remaining Swedish correspondent in Russia.

Suspected Russian cyber attack on Uppsala University

The personal details of employees and students at Uppsala University have been leaked in an alleged Russian cyber attack, reports Swedish public broadcaster SVT.

The leak, which originated from a hacked user account belonging to a university employee, was discovered in July and reported to the police. Several first names, surnames and user names were spread, but it's unclear how many were affected.

The university told SVT that the material was downloaded and shared by a Russian IP address.

Swedish vocabulary: an employee – en anställd