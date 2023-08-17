Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Liberals won't vote against Sweden Democrat chairman

The Liberal Party has said it will not vote against Richard Jomshof in a no-confidence vote over his role as chairman of the parliament's justice committee. This means it is unlikely that the far-right Sweden Democrat MP will be ousted – the centre-left opposition would have needed at least one member of the government coalition to vote against him and the Liberals were the ones most likely to do so.

Liberal leader Johan Pehrson told Swedish media that committee chairmen are traditionally allowed to stay on for their entire term, a practice he agreed with. But he criticised Jomshof's comments as "deeply inappropriate", "hurtful" and said they risked worsening Swedish national security.

Opposition parties have called for Jomshof's resignation after he described the Prophet Muhammed as a "warlord, mass murderer, slave trader and bandit" and shared a tweet that referred to conservative Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, among others, as a "coward".

Swedish vocabulary: the justice committee – justitieutskottet

Liberal MP apologises over Jews comment: 'Daft and wrong'

Longtime Liberal MP Carl B Hamilton has apologised after he told an interview with TV4 that the party draws the limit at statements "about Jews" when it comes to deciding whether or not to vote against Jomshof, see above, as chairman of parliament's justice committee.

"I think the limit is reached if they were to say the same things about Jews, and that's not impossible," Hamilton, who slammed Jomshof as "a scandal" and someone with "serious lack of judgment" but backed the party's decision not to vote him out, told TV4 on Wednesday.

The statement was widely criticised by the opposition and groups such as the Jewish Youth Association, which wrote on the communications app X (formerly known as Twitter): "No minorities deserve ill treatment and all parties should take a stand against discrimination."

"Hang on: [The Liberals] can't accept anti-Semitism – but racism against Muslims is OK?!" wrote Green Party leader Märta Stenevi.

A regretful Hamilton apologised late on Wednesday.

"My intention was never to rank different religions. This was daft and wrong of me," he said in a written statement.

"I expressed myself in a way that was perceived as offensive and I'd like to apologise to those who were offended. Derogatory comments are just as serious no matter who they affect, that is a self-evident principle to me as a liberal," Hamilton added.

Swedish vocabulary: to apologise – att be om ursäkt

Foreigners more likely to experience bullying at work

Foreigners working in Sweden are more likely than those born in the country to experience problems at work, a new report suggests.

The report, by Sweden's Work Environment Authority, states that 12 percent of foreign-born people are subjected to bullying in the workplace, compared to six percent of native-born people, reports Swedish public radio broadcaster Sveriges Radio Ekot.

People from abroad are also more likely to say that they have too much to do and that their job tires them out.

Swedish vocabulary: a work environment – en arbetsmiljö

Government plans to put time limit on Swedish for Immigrants classes

Sweden's government is considering placing a time limit on Swedish for Immigrants (SFI) classes.

Employment and Integration Minister Johan Pehrson described learning the Swedish language as "crucial" in getting immigrants into the Swedish labour market, at a press conference announcing the government's plans, where he added that immigrants have taken longer than expected to complete SFI courses in recent years.

The government will now consider the suggested time limit in more detail, including how it would actually work in practice and when it could come into effect, before officially submitting a proposal.

Wednesday's announcement is based on an inquiry submitted to the previous government in 2020. That inquiry proposed it should only be possible to study SFI for four years, after which it could be extended one year at a time at the discretion of the course organiser.

Swedish vocabulary: a time limit – en tidsbegränsning