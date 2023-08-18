Swedish word of the day: slut

Advertisement

The Swedish word slut, with a long u-sound, pronounced "oo", is not a pejorative term for someone who has casual sex with multiple partners in Swedish, rather it has a range of meanings, all to do with something ending or being final in some way.

You may see the word slut shown at the end of a film to signify the ending, similar to fin in French, with "the ending" being slutet.

A common rhyme to say after reading a story book to a child is snipp snapp snut, så var sagan slut (roughly translating as "snipp snapp snut, now the story's over").

The verb form of slut is sluta. Sluta can be used to describe something ending: När slutar konserten? Klockan 22. (When does the concert end? 10pm.)

It can also be used to refer to which place someone finishes in a tournament, such as in this example: Sverige slutade på andraplats i tävlingen (Sweden finished second place in the competition), and when asking or ordering someone (usually a child) to stop doing something: Sluta bråka med din syster! (Stop fighting with your sister!)

Slut can be used as a prefix, where it usually means "final". One example is slutstation, the final stop for a train or bus. It's also used within sports to signify the final whistle signalling the end of a match (slutsignalen) or the slutspel (playoffs) at the end of a tournament.

Another word which often produces giggling with English speakers in Sweden is slutspurt, which is the final sprint in a race, or the final period of a sale, so you're likely to see it in large letters plastered across shop windows in sale season.

Slut used as a prefix for some verbs too, such as att slutföra (to complete).

It can be used to describe something running out or being used up, either in the phrase att ta slut (to run out), or just using the adjective slut: ketchupen är slut! Kan du köpa mer? (The ketchup has run out! Can you buy more?) or det går inte så bra med husbyggeriet... pengarna tog slut. (The house build isn't going very well... the money ran out.)

The end of something can be referred to as the avslutning, with the avslutningsdag the term for the last day of the school year, often involving an avslutningsceremoni (end-of-year ceremony), and you see the word slut in slutsats, meaning a conclusion.

Slut is also related to the word beslut (decision), with a decision made by a court (domstol) referred to as a domslut.

Finally, slut can be used in the sense of being extremely tired or exhausted: jag är helt slut efter träningspasset i går (I'm completely exhausted after the workout yesterday).

If you want the Swedish translation of the English word slut (not that we would recommend using it), the correct word in Swedish would be slampa.

Example sentences:

Vad tyckte du om slutet på filmen? Jag gillar när det har ett lyckligt slut.

What did you think about the end of the film? I like when it has a happy ending.

Semestern börjar lida mot sit slut, vi ska tillbaka till jobbet nästa vecka.

The holidays are drawing to a close, we're heading back to work next week.

Det blev ingen VM-final för Sverige i år efter tisdagens match slutade 2-1 till Spanien.

There'll be no World Cup final for Sweden this year after Tuesday's match ended 2-1 to Spain.

Varför tycker alla turister att ordet slut är roligt? För att det betyder slampa på engelska.

Why do tourists think the word slut is funny? Because it means 'slut' in English.

