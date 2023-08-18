Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Sweden raises terror threat level to ‘high’

Sweden raised its terror threat level from “elevated” to “high”, after “extremist groups and foreign powers” exploited anger in Muslim countries over a spate of Quran burnings.

"The reason for this decision is the deteriorated situation with regard to attack threats to Sweden, and the assessment that the threat will remain for a long time," said the head of the Swedish Security Service (Säpo), Charlotte von Essen, at a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Speaking at a separate press conference, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said "planned terrorist acts have been averted".

"People have been arrested, both in Sweden and abroad," he said, providing no other details.

Both advised people to keep living their lives as normal, but pay attention to information from Swedish authorities.

Another Quran burning expected in Sweden on Friday

A new demonstration is set to be held on Friday, with organiser Salwan Momika again planning to burn a copy of the Quran, this time outside the embassy of Iran, reports Swedish newswire TT.

Momika is one of the people behind a series of Quran burnings in Sweden this year.

The permit was granted before Säpo announced they were raising the terror threat level.

The Swedish government has previously condemned the desecrations of the Quran while noting the country's constitutionally protected freedom of speech and assembly laws, which make it hard for police to reject an application for a demonstration permit regardless of the type of demonstration.

It has vowed to explore legal means of stopping protests involving the burning of holy texts in certain circumstances, though a majority in parliament appear to be opposed to such a change.

Riksbank deputy chief: Sweden's inflation rate could rise again

Sweden’s inflation rate has slowed down but remains high – and there’s a risk that it could increase again, the Riksbank central bank’s deputy head Anna Breman, was quoted by TT as telling a seminar organised by Swedbank.

“This summer has been characterised by geopolitical tensions, extreme weather and an ongoing war in Europe. This may affect commodity prices, energy prices and food prices, among other things. In addition, the krona is still weak. Although it developed in line with our forecast during the summer, it offsets the decline in inflation,” she added in a press release.

Sweden’s inflation rate according to the CPIF metric (which excludes mortgage rates) stood at 6.4 percent in July. The Riksbank is expected to raise the country’s key interest rate at its next meeting in September as part of its attempts to bring inflation down to its two percent target.

Experts are split on whether we should expect another hike in November.

Shortage of dentists in Sweden

There’s a shortage of dentists in Sweden, according to a new report by dentist magazine Tandläkartidningen, based on statistics from the Social Insurance Agency.

Stockholm has the most dentists, with 93 dentists per 100,000 inhabitants.

Dalarna, a relatively rural region in central Sweden, has the fewest dentists, with only 54 dentists per 100,000 people, reports public radio broadcaster Sveriges Radio Ekot. In some municipalities in Dalarna, as well as in the far north of Sweden, there are no dentists at all, according to the report.

