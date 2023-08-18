Woman with fire extinguisher storms Quran burning in Stockholm

Advertisement

"The woman was taken into custody by police shortly afterwards for disrupting public order, and is also suspected for that crime," police press spokesperson Towe Hägg said.

"She will be held until she no longer disrupts public order and will be questioned about the crime shortly."

Momika, the Iraqi man behind the Quran burning on Friday, has set fire to copies of the Quran on a number of occasions, which has led to international protests in many countries, most of all Middle Eastern countries with large Muslim populations.

These Quran burnings were cited as one of the reasons behind Sweden's deteriorating security which led the Säpo security services to raise Sweden's terror level from a three ("elevated threat"), to a four, ("high threat") on Thursday.

"Why are you a loser, Salwan?" said another woman, who was present at the Quran burning on Friday in order to show her disapproval.

During the Quran burning, police confirmed that a separate report will be filed on a suspected crime which they believe falls into the category "incitement against an ethnic group", which may have been committed, but they were unwilling to give more details.

Advertisement

"It is currently not possible to give more details other than we will file a complaint as we believe this crime may have been committed there. We will investigate further and cannot say much more than that," Hägg said.

Momika has previously been reported for incitement against an ethnic group in connection with Quran burnings in June and July.