Inside Sweden: How will the raised terror threat change life in Sweden?

An increase from three to four means that the terror threat is now considered “high” rather than, as before, “elevated”.

The level is set by Sweden’s National Centre for Terror Threat Assessment and is based on information about various actors’ intent and capability to carry out terror attacks.

The scale is meant to give Swedish authorities and organisations an idea of the terror threat in the foreseeable future so that they can adapt their work to that and help prevent any acts of terror. It doesn’t mean that there’s now a four-out-of-five risk that a terror attack is going to happen.

Sweden’s terror threat level had previously remained at three since 2010, with the exception of a period in 2015 when it was temporarily raised to four (level five has never been used in Sweden).

At the time, the security service said they suspected that a terror attack was being planned and they grabbed huge headlines when they arrested an Iraqi refugee who soon turned out to be innocent.

This time around, the current head of the Swedish Security Service (Säpo), Charlotte von Essen, told reporters that the decision to raise the level was not linked to any specific terror plots but rather based on an overall assessment of a security situation which has been getting worse over time.

She said she expects the current alert to be in place for around six to twelve months.

The raising of the terror alert didn’t come as a surprise. Säpo bosses have previously said that Sweden has gone from being seen as a legitimate to a priority target in violent Islamist circles. It’s increasingly been singled out by propagandists as a country that’s actively hostile to Muslims.

A recent spate of Quran burnings and the anger they have evoked in several Muslim countries is a major part of that, but the focus on Sweden started last year when a disinformation campaign sparked fury on social media after it claimed that Swedish social services kidnap Muslim children.

These feelings are then getting exploited both by Islamist extremists but also by other actors – including state actors such as Russia and far-right extremists – who have their own agenda.

So it’s up to all of us to be vigilant but not get swept up in a wave of fear and rumours. It's up to us to not start treating other people as enemies just because they're other people.

It’s also worth remembering that neighbouring Denmark has been at a level four terror alert since 2010.

Security chiefs were clear that the new terror warning was meant as a kind of encouragement to everyone to keep living their lives as normal but keep their wits about them, not as a call to duck and cover and report your neighbours. They advised the general public to pay attention to information from authorities (Krisinformation.se is Sweden’s official emergency information site).

It’s also good to have a critical mind and think before you share things on social media. False rumours were flying around almost immediately after the press conference on Thursday – including a text message claiming someone was planning an attack on shopping centres in Stockholm, citing Sweden’s emergency hotline SOS Alarm (SOS Alarm denied being behind it).

The main difference you might notice immediately in Sweden is that you might run into more police officers, particularly at border crossings and at big events. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that some measures would be noticeable and some would be carried out in secret.

In other news

It’s back-to-school season in Sweden. If you’re a parent, you might find this guide to Swedish school vocabulary useful, or this guide to ten things you need to know about Swedish schools.

It’s also crayfish season, which means it’s time to decide whether you enjoy eating brains.

It’s a bumper year for mushroom in Sweden, but poison experts are warning of a “significant rise” in people contacting them with suspected mushroom poisoning. Here’s The Local’s in-house mushroom-picking expert Richard Orange’s list of eight poisonous mushrooms to avoid.

For those of you tracking Sweden’s high inflation rate, I can inform you that it held steady last month. But food prices are on the rise again, with yellow onions leading the charge.

And with that, I’m off to a fermented herring party (yes, really!!).

Take care,

Emma

Editor, The Local Sweden

Inside Sweden is our weekly newsletter for members that gives you news, analysis and, sometimes, takes you behind the scenes at The Local. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to your inbox, by going to your newsletter preferences.