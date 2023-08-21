Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

What we learned from Zelensky’s visit to Sweden

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska met Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the speaker of parliament and all the party leaders on their first official visit to Sweden.

Kristersson and Zelensky signed a statement of intent on increased cooperation between Sweden and Ukraine on the production, training and maintenance of the Combat Vehicle 90 system.

Sweden stopped short of offering its famous Jas Gripen fighter jets but Zelensky told a joint press conference that Ukrainian pilots were already training on the planes.

“Today we discussed in detail the future steps regarding the possibility of opening the subject of receiving Swedish Gripens,” he said. The US last week approved plans to deliver F-16 jets.

Zelensky visited Kristersson at Harpsund, the Swedish prime minister’s official summer residence. But unlike many country leaders before him, he did not join him on the iconic rowing boat.

Swedish vocabulary: a visit – ett besök

Sweden’s bear hunt gets under way

The first 18 bears have been killed in Sweden’s bear hunt, which got under way in the early hours of Monday, reports the Aftonbladet newspaper.

Hunters have been given permission to shoot no more than 649 bears before October 15th.

This year’s hunt is expected to be faster and more efficient as hunting dogs are for the first time allowed to track bears using food as bait, known as åtel in Swedish, writes the TT news agency.

Swedish vocabulary: a bear – en björn



Man held over shooting in Malmö

A 42-year-old man is being held on suspicion of attempted murder, after a man in his mid-20s was found seriously injured with gunshot wounds in central Malmö, reports regional daily Sydsvenskan.

Police were called out to the shooting at Lönngården at around 9.30pm on Sunday.

The 42-year-old was arrested later the same night.

The victim is at the time of writing in hospital with serious injuries.

Swedish vocabulary: attempted murder – mordförsök