Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Swedish footballer celebrate at secret event in Stockholm

The Swedish women’s football team celebrated their World Cup bronze medal at a secret event in Stockholm, after plans for a public celebration in the Kungsträdgården park were cancelled due to Sweden’s raised terror threat level.

The team celebrated together with their families – as well as Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, who gave a speech – with a three-course dinner at Mister French in Stockholm’s Old Town on Monday evening, with police officers parked outside the restaurant, reports Aftonbladet.

Earlier in the evening they also visited the Royal Palace, where Crown Princess Victoria, her children Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar, and her brother Prince Carl Philip received them.

Swedish vocabulary: to celebrate – att fira

Hunters injured in bear attack in central Sweden

Two hunters were taken to hospital after they were attacked by a bear in Ljusdal on the first day of Sweden's bear hunt, reports SVT Gävleborg. One of the men, in his 40s, was seriously injured and taken from emergency care to intensive care on Monday.

The bear, a 140 kilo female according to hunting site Jaktjournalen, was shot and is dead.

More than 80 bears were felled on the first day of the hunt, which is set to continue until 649 bears have been killed or until October 15th, whichever happens first.

Swedish vocabulary: a hunter – en jägare

Erdogan's new Nato warning for Sweden

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has again appeared to backtrack on pledges to approve Sweden as a Nato member. According to Turkish state news agency Anadolu Agency, he said that Sweden had to "keep its streets under control" for Turkey to ratify the application.

"If the attacks on our holy shrines continue – we're sorry," he was quoted as saying, presumably referring to a spate of Quran burnings by protesters in Sweden, which have delayed Sweden's Nato application and sparked fury in several Muslim countries beyond Turkey.

Erdogan agreed in July to put Sweden's ratification to a vote in parliament "as soon as possible", a deadline that was later pushed back to after the Turkish parliament returns from its summer recess. But his recent comments appear to threaten it could take even longer.

"We don't know how long [the Nato] issue will be debated in parliament," he was quoted as saying, reports Swedish newswire TT.

Swedish vocabulary: a holy shrine – en helgedom

More sailors needed in Sweden

One of the Swedish Maritime Authority’s icebreakers is currently touring the country to showcase its work and attract new talent to plug a major shortage of staff in the Swedish shipping industry.

Swedish maritime companies expect to have to employ around 2,200 people before the end of 2025, reports public broadcaster SR Ekot, citing a survey by trade organisation Transportföretagen.

One way to attract more people could be to make it easier to undergo vocational training. To work at sea, staff need to have passed Swedish, English and mathematics at upper secondary school level.

Swedish vocabulary: maritime transport – sjöfart

Stockholm Quran burner allegedly assaulted in Södertälje

Salwan Momika, the man behind a spate of recent Quran burnings that sparked diplomatic conflict and caused Sweden to raise its terror threat level, was assaulted on Monday, reports Aftonbladet.

Momika was allegedly attacked in the city of Södertälje, south of Stockholm, by a man wearing boxing gloves. The incident was filmed and shared on the TikTok app.

“Come on, let’s play, you and me,” it quotes the man as saying in Arabic.

Momika reportedly used a placard to defend himself before the man walked off.

Police declined to comment on specific individuals, but confirmed that they had received a report of a suspected assault in Södertälje on Monday. No arrests had been made by around 3pm.

Swedish vocabulary: an assault – en misshandel