Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Swedish finance minister sees 'light on horizon in 2025'

The Swedish government expects GDP to contract 0.8 percent this year, followed by a 1 percent recovery next year, said Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson as she presented the government's economic forecast. Inflation is expected to end up at 8.7 percent on average this year, and fall to 4 percent next year, while employment is expected to rise from 7.6 percent to 8.2 percent next year, she said.

"Sweden is entering a downturn this year and next year, but there will be a light on the horizon in 2025," she said.

Svantesson also announced that the government will invest 40 billion kronor's worth of reforms in its autumn budget, money which will be allocated to regional and local authorities (which are in charge of welfare services), as well as Sweden's military defence and police.

Swedish vocabulary: an autumn budget – en höstbudget

Another copy of the Quran burned at protest in Stockholm

Salwan Momika, the man behind a spate of Quran burnings which have sparked diplomatic conflict and security tensions, burned another copy of the holy book at the Medborgarplatsen square in Stockholm on Thursday, close to the main mosque in the Swedish capital.

Momika has also applied for demonstration permits in Stockholm, Malmö and Örebro, among other cities, in the next three weeks.

Sweden's strict freedom of speech laws mean that demonstration permits are nearly always granted. It is only possible for police to reject a permit if they believe that the demonstration could constitute a direct and concrete risk to security or public order there and then.

Swedish vocabulary: a permit – ett tillstånd

Do Swedish schoolchildren get too much holiday?

Just as parents in Sweden are juggling returning to work with childcare, the opposition Centre Party has reawakened an old debate: are Sweden's school summer holidays too long?

The party proposes starting by reducing the summer holiday by two weeks, before looking at other possibilities. This would not only benefit pupils, it argues, but also parents, who often struggle to combine work with childcare in the first three weeks of August.

"This is a mathematical puzzle which its hard to make work out, especially if you are a single parent," the party's leader, Muharrem Demirok, said. "The summer also means that pupils in Sweden lose knowledge, particularly in their reading ability. This especially affects pupils who do not have Swedish as a mother language."

Swedish vocabulary: a school summer break – ett sommarlov

Swedish housing construction slumps to lowest point in a decade

The number of new homes being built in Sweden has halved in the past year.

Developers broke ground on roughly 14,550 homes in the first half of 2023, according to fresh data by number-crunchers Statistics Sweden.

That represents a 57 percent fall on last year and the lowest number of new builds since 2012, painting a worrying image for Sweden's housing supply.

Some 11,050 were apartments in multi-apartment blocks and around 71 percent were rental homes, the preliminary statistics show.

Swedish vocabulary: to build – att bygga