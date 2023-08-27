Fresh starts and fermented herring: Essential articles for life in Sweden

Advertisement

Autumn is a time for fresh starts, so perhaps some of our readers have just moved to Sweden or maybe you’re just looking for a new place to stay. Regardless of your situation, The Local's ultimate guide to tackling one of the trickiest rental markets in Europe will (we hope) help you out:

If you’re a new international student in Sweden, just beginning your year or semester at university, welcome! It’s an experience that's likely to stick with you for the rest of your life. Here are the words and phrases you'll need to navigate student life and make the most of your time here:

While we’re on the topic of student life, did you know that Thursdays are pea soup day? Or that it’s often OK to arrive 15 minutes late to lectures? They’re not even the weirdest academic traditions:

Ah, it’s also that time of the year again when Swedes invite their friends over for a lovely evening of food, drink and camaraderie, only to break open cans of the most foul-smelling fish ever known:

It’s a bumper year for mushrooms in Sweden. But there are some that could make you ill and some that could even be fatal. Here’s a list of the eight fungi to avoid, and how to identify them:

Those of you with a full-time job are now probably back at work after Sweden’s long summer holiday. Hopefully this also means that you’re also able to cash in on a sizeable holiday bonus: