Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Flooding and traffic chaos after rain batters Sweden

Hundreds of basements were flooded and roads closed after another rainstorm battered western Sweden over the weekend. On Saturday, 71 millimetres fell at Hällum in Västergötland.

In Värmland, several roads were closed and trains were halted between Mellerud and Grums due to flooding. In Årjäng, rescue services were called out after a car got stuck in a sinkhole. One person was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The area was one of several hit by floods earlier in August.

“The road I had just got back from the last time it was damaged, it got washed away,” an Årjäng resident, whose house is no longer reachable by car after the road got swept away by the weekend floods, told Swedish newswire TT.

Swedish vocabulary: flooding – översvämning

Sweden Democrat leader slams Danish ban on burning Qurans

Back after a long summer holiday, Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson pledged in his summer speech to oppose the government on any legislation designed to stop Quran burnings.

He spoke the day after the Danish government had said that it would ban burning holy books.

Sweden’s right-wing government has stopped short of proposing a ban, instead opting to launch an inquiry into the public order act which could give police the authority to stop similar demonstrations if they could pose a threat to national security, which is currently not possible.

Åkesson also said his far-right party would either be in government or in opposition after the 2026 election. At the moment they support the right-wing coalition in parliament, but don’t hold ministerial portfolios, which Åkesson said was a temporary fix, not a permanent solution.

Swedish vocabulary: a speech – ett tal

Social Democrat leader proposes tougher sentences for casual drug users

Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson also gave her summer speech this weekend.

She proposed that buying drugs from children and teenagers should be punishable by jail.

“Anyone who does drugs at parties should have a think about it,” she said, arguing that although it might not have an effect on users with strong addictions, it could make people with “established positions in society” think twice before engaging in the casual use of drugs.

Clearly targeting anyone in the audience who might be considering voting for the Sweden Democrats, she accused the party’s climate scepticism of hurting businesses who want to take part in the green transition and putting “thousands of jobs across the country at risk”.

The former finance minister, representing Sweden's main centre-left opposition party, also argued that the Sweden Democrats don’t care to protect ordinary people and that theirs and the government’s right-wing policies benefit only high earners.

Swedish vocabulary: to do drugs at parties – att partyknarka

Stockholm police warn of sex attacks on Södermalm

Stockholm police have issued a warning after an increased number of sexual attacks in the southern parts of Södermalm.

According to the police, one incident of molestation, two incidents of sexual molestation and one rape have been reported in the past few weeks, including both daytime and nighttime attacks. The rape reportedly took place outdoors on the night of August 17th.

"In all cases we're talking about a lone perpetrator who approached women who were likely unknown to him," said police.

Police said they were stepping up their presence in the area, but urged the public to be vigilant.

Swedish vocabulary: vigilance – vaksamhet