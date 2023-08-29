Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Swedish decision-makers to hash out new anti-terror strategy

Sweden’s Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer has invited all parties to a cross-bloc meeting at which he will present the government’s new strategy on fighting terrorism and violent extremism.

At the meeting, the parties – who will be represented by their MPs from parliament’s justice committee – will be able to give their comments on the strategy, which focuses on preventive work, is meant to take a holistic approach to extremism and be in place by the end of the year.

“I’m prepared to listen to what the other parties have to say. We’re at a stage where it is important to get other people’s perspectives on these issues,” Strömmer told news agency TT when asked whether the government might tweak the strategy based on the other parties' comments.

The meeting is set to take place on September 13th.

Swedish vocabulary: a meeting – ett möte

Swedish PM: ‘I hope everyone understands how serious the situation is’

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a press conference that he met with parliament’s foreign affairs committee on Monday to inform his fellow party leaders and other MPs of the national security situation. The foreign affairs committee is chaired by King Carl XVI Gustaf.

“I believe and hope that everyone understands how serious the situation is and will in various ways act for the good of Sweden,” Kristersson, leader of the conservative Moderate Party, said.

Sweden’s public radio broadcaster SR earlier in the day reported that a group with links to al-Qaida had issued new terror threats against Sweden following a spate of Quran burnings in the country.

“I’ve been informed. It confirms what we’ve seen. There are a lot of threats and the security service carefully analyses who has the capability and ambition to do something,” said Kristersson.

Sweden earlier this month raised its terror threat level to four on a five-point scale.

Swedish vocabulary: the foreign affairs committee – utrikesnämnden

Nuclear power station pledge quietly removed from government's website

A statement in which Climate and Environment Minister Romina Pourmokhtari said that Sweden would need to triple nuclear output by 2040, with the equivalent of ten new nuclear power stations to be built, mysteriously vanished from the government’s website, reports Aftonbladet.

Instead, a new press release was published, without mentioning the ten nuclear plants.

“Her analysis is not based on anything,” an unnamed source told Aftonbladet.

Pourmokhtari’s original statement was criticised by several experts, who pointed out that administrative changes to allow more nuclear power stations to be built would not make a difference as long as the question of how to subsidise investment remained unanswered.

The government has not officially commented on why the statement was removed, but public radio broadcaster SR reports that Pourmokhtari and Business and Energy Minister Ebba Busch are known to disagree on how to interpret the government’s stated aim to push for more nuclear power. Busch is head of the climate and enterprise ministry, which includes Pourmokhtari’s portfolio.

Swedish vocabulary: nuclear power – kärnkraft

How long do you have to wait for unemployment benefits in Sweden?

Swedish trade union Unionen’s unemployment insurance fund – a-kassa – has the longest waiting times out of all of Sweden’s unions, with their members having to wait on average nine weeks to receive unemployment benefits, writes Unionen’s own members’ magazine Kollega.

The article quotes one job hunter who has waited four months for their payouts.

An Unionen representative told Kollega that the delays are due to an unusually high staff turnover and a new IT system for processing cases, but that they expect to be able to speed things up.

The Food Workers’ a-kassa is the second slowest, with an average wait of eight weeks, and the remaining unemployment insurance funds range between around five to seven weeks.

Swedish vocabulary: to wait – att vänta