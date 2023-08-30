Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

TikTok turns off money tap for Quran burner

TikTok has switched off the gift function on Quran burner Salwan Momikas account, the platform confirmed to Sweden’s public radio broadcaster SR Ekot. Momika and Salwan Najem, who are behind a spate of summer Quran burnings, have been going live on TikTok almost daily to spread their anti-Islam message and have been earning money on gifts from viewers on the platform.

Momika told Swedish news agency TT that he is convinced TikTok made the decision “on the urging of Swedish authorities and the government”. Ekot reported they had not been able to get a comment from TikTok on the reason behind the decision.

Swedish vocabulary: to switch off – att stänga ned/ner (both spellings are correct)

Sweden’s green transition set to create thousands of new jobs

Sweden’s investments in the northern parts of the country will create 50,000 new jobs according to a fresh estimate by the Association of Swedish Engineering Industries (Teknikföretagen).

That includes both direct and indirect job creation, thanks to for example the green transition within the Swedish mining industry, battery producers and the car industry’s investment in electric cars.

“The estimate must still be seen as a low-ball figure. It doesn’t include those additional jobs that could be created from further investments in the green transition in Sweden, for example through the extraction of critical minerals,” said the association’s chief economist, Mats Kinnwall.

Swedish vocabulary: to create jobs – att skapa jobb

High earners set to get tax cut in 2024

Swedish tax payers who earn more than 57,000 kronor a month will have their tax bill lowered by 1,150 kronor a month, whereas people who earn 53,000 kronor will get a 370 kronor cut, reports TT.

This is because the cap on when you have to pay state tax is being raised from 51,000 to 57,000 kronor from the turn of the year – not a political move, but an automatic adjustment due to Sweden’s high inflation rate.

People who earn less than this only pay tax to their municipalities and regions, not the state.

Swedish vocabulary: state tax – statlig skatt

India growing in popularity among Swedish businesses

International growth markets such as India and Indonesia are becoming more attractive to Swedish businesses, according to a new survey by Business Sweden, which also indicates that traditional markets such as North America are stagnating in popularity.

"In two years, India as well as the United Arab Emirates have overtaken the US and China when it comes to favourite countries and business climate. I don't want to use the word paradigm shift, but it does still mark a global shift which is rather hard to analyse," Business Sweden CEO Jan Larsson told TT.

Swedish vocabulary: a growth market – en tillväxtmarknad