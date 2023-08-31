Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Blue moon lights up Swedish skies

A supermoon was visible in the Swedish night sky in the early hours of Thursday.

The phenomenon happens when a full moon coincides with the celestial body reaching its closest point to Earth on its elliptical orbit around us, making it appear larger and brighter than normal.

This was also the second full moon in a month, a phenomenon known as a blue moon. That's where the English expression "once in a blue moon" comes from. You can in theory refer to it as a blå måne in Swedish, but this term is only used very rarely, or... once in a blue moon.

Swedish vocabulary: once in a blue moon – en gång på hundra år (literally: once in a hundred years)

Swedish university students hit by higher rents

Higher rents have hit university students in Sweden hard in the past year. The Swedish National Union of Students every year looks into the housing situation in 34 university towns, based on criteria such as rents and availability. This year five towns perform worse than last year.

Umeå in northern Sweden has gone from yellow to red, which means it takes longer than one semester for students to find housing. Gävle, Falun, Helsingborg and Trollhättan meanwhile have gone from green (students can find housing within a month) to yellow.

According to the report, average rents in Swedish university towns have risen 4.3 percent in 2023.

Swedish vocabulary: housing – boende

Uppsala student suspended over ChatGPT

A student at Uppsala University has been suspended for four weeks for using AI in the form of ChatGPT in an exam. The student themselves claimed they had only used the chat tool to improve their understanding of the question, but had written their final answer without any help.

A report by the Ungdomsbarometern pollsters this week suggested that 54 percent of students aged 15-24 who use AI for their studies believe they have occasionally used it in a way they don’t think was allowed.

Swedish vocabulary: suspended – avstängd

Strike called off after union strikes new deal

A taxi strike has been called off after the transport union struck a new deal with employers.

Taxi drivers will now get a raise of 4.4 percent this year and 3.58 percent next year.

If the talks had been unsuccessful, the strike would have broken out on Monday.

Swedish vocabulary: called off – avblåst