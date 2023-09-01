Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Sweden Democrat party leader invited to Nobel dinner for first time

Jimmie Åkesson, party leader for the far-right Sweden Democrats, will be invited to the Nobel Prize banquet for the first time this year, public broadcaster Sveriges Radio reports.

"Unfortunately, I'm busy that day," he wrote in response to the invitation on his Facebook page.

Historically, all party leaders of political parties in parliament have been invited to the Nobel dinner, although when the Sweden Democrats entered parliament in 2010 the Nobel Foundation agreed that they would not be invited, and that policy has remained in place until this year.

"The Nobel Foundation has decided to establish a new praxis for invitations to the Nobel dinner and will invite all party leaders of parliamentary parties this year," foundation CEO Vidar Helgesen told Sveriges Radio.

The foundation explained on its website that the decision was made as "dialogue between people who think differently" is becoming less common worldwide, a trend it wants to combat.

Swedish vocabulary: busy – upptagen

Swedish tourist association launches bid to cut visitor numbers to mountains

Tourists spend around 50,000 nights at the STF Swedish tourism association’s mountain lodges in the Jämtland region every year, but their presence is taking its toll on the country's spectacular mountain range, including on Sami reindeer herding.

Sweden’s laws on reindeer herding – a right granted only to the indigenous Sami communities – gives the state the right to give STF permission to use the land only if it is not of “significant inconvenience” to the animals.

But tourism in the area has grown in recent years, with reindeer struggling to graze and calve in peace.

“We built the first mountain cabin in the Jämtland mountains over 130 years ago. Now we’re taking responsibility by stepping back from the trend over the past few years to enable sustainable outdoor life for at least another 130 years,” said STF secretary-general Maria Ros Hjelm in a statement.

“STF will continue to offer overnight accommodation for hikers and skiers, but we will change the food on offer, reduce the number of beds, change the opening hours and dismantle one cabin.”

Swedish vocabulary: reindeer herding – rennäring

Sweden heading for record year for detonations

The number of explosions in Sweden continues to rise, with over 100 taking place between January 1st and mid August. It now seems likely that 2023 could be a record year.

"During the year we've seen an extremely worrying escalation," Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer said.

According to police, 109 explosions took place up until August 15th this year, far more than the 90 blasts recorded throughout the whole of last year.

Early on Thursday morning, four explosions were recorded in the space of an hour in three different Swedish cities.

"It's clear that this is going to be a bomb-filled year with more explosions than usual," said Manne Gerell, a lecturer and researcher at Malmö University, who has studied explosions.

2019 – a year where 133 explosions took place – is the worst recorded year for explosions since records began five years ago. That number looks likely to be topped this year.

Swedish vocabulary: detonations – sprängningar

Swedish government to map citizenship of gang members

Sweden's police will soon start mapping gang criminals in more detail, the government has decided. They will investigate criminals' age, gender and citizenship, among other details.

"We want to get an overall picture of gang crime in Sweden in different respects," Strömmar told Sveriges Radio.

He believes that it's important to map citizenship in criminal networks, he told Sveriges Radio, in order to compare the number of gang criminals with foreign citizenship to those with Swedish citizenship.

"This is of relevance when it comes to our international cooperation in order to push back against cross-border crime," Strömmer said.

"This is also important in developing our punishments," he added. "Foreign citizens can be deported as a consequence of major criminality."

Swedish vocabulary: citizenship – medborgarskap