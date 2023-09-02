Inside Sweden: Three key dates that could change your household budget

Advertisement

Hej,

There are plenty of things happening in Sweden this month, at least three of which may have a big impact on your household budget. We have, as usual, rounded them all up in an article for members of The Local, but here's a short list:

September 12th: Deadline to pay any tax arrears you owe

September 20th: New budget bill to be revealed

September 21st: New interest rate hike expected

I'm personally keeping my eye on the interest rate announcement, as I'm still trying to sell my old house, battling a painfully slow-moving housing market.

Is it a buyer's market at the moment?

On the one hand, buying something now may be a risky move, as interest rates are expected to keep rising in Sweden a little while longer – you don't want to end up with a huge mortgage that you're suddenly not able to pay off.

On the other hand, the slow market means that sellers are getting more and more desperate, so it may even be possible for you to put in an offer below the asking price – a practice known as skambud in Swedish, "shameful bid".

In other news

Why does Sweden allow Quran burnings?

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local’s James Savage and Becky Waterton, as well as Julia Agha, publisher of the Arabic-language news service Al Kompis.

Yes, you read that right, The Local's Sweden in Focus podcast is back from the summer hiatus. What topics would you like us to cover this season? If you have time to fill out our survey to answer that question, it will be much appreciated.

Sweden's tourism association in a remarkable change-of-strategy this week announced it would try to cut tourist numbers to some of the country's most popular mountains by closing restaurants and reducing opening hours.

There's a reason: the area has become so popular with tourists in recent years that it's affecting reindeer herding. The tourism association said it wanted to create a sustainable future for hiking, outdoor life as well as the Sami community.

A new director-general of the Swedish Migration Agency will start her job later this month. Here's what we know about her so far, and we will obviously continue to keep a close eye on the government's migration "paradigm shift" as well as how well the Migration Agency manages to cut waiting times.

Speaking of which, we update this article every so often to keep readers up-to-date on the progress of potential changes to residence permits and so on.

India is growing in popularity among Swedish businesses, a new survey suggests. We published the latest issue of The Local's Indians in Sweden newsletter this week, which was guest edited by Manu Uniyal.

What's the best place for an autumn getaway in Sweden? Let's hear your thoughts and we'll try to use readers' tips in a future article on The Local.

