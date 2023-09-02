Advertisement

LISTEN: Why does Sweden allow Quran burnings?

Published: 2 Sep, 2023 CET. Updated: Sat 2 Sep 2023 07:19 CET
LISTEN: Why does Sweden allow Quran burnings?

In the first episode of the autumn the panelists discuss the main story of the summer in Sweden: Quran burnings and the heightened terror threat.

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local's James Savage and Becky Waterton, as well as Julia Agha, publisher of the Arabic-language news service Al Kompis. 

Here are some of the stories discussed:

Timeline

Easter riots

Social climate for Muslims in Sweden

What does the law say?

Danish ban

Julia's previous appearance on the podcast

Terror threat

