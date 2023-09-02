Sweden In Focus Paywall free
LISTEN: Why does Sweden allow Quran burnings?
In the first episode of the autumn the panelists discuss the main story of the summer in Sweden: Quran burnings and the heightened terror threat.
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local's James Savage and Becky Waterton, as well as Julia Agha, publisher of the Arabic-language news service Al Kompis.
Here are some of the stories discussed:
Timeline
- IN DATES: A short history of Sweden's Quran-burning crisis
- EXPLAINED: How did a far-right extremist derail Sweden's Nato application?
Easter riots
- Riots over Quran burning test Swedish tolerance
- PODCAST: Why Sweden experienced its worst riots in decades
Social climate for Muslims in Sweden
- Muslims in Sweden 'particularly at risk of discrimination': report
- Opposition calls for Sweden Democrat to resign over Mohammed tweet
What does the law say?
Danish ban
Julia's previous appearance on the podcast
Terror threat
- What you need to know about Sweden's terror threat
- INTERVIEW: Terror threat against Sweden is unprecedented, expert warns
You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page.
Or you can listen here:
- Sweden in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Sweden in Focus on Spotify
- Sweden in Focus on Google Podcasts
Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.
___
