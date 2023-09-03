Income tax and Swedish jokes: Essential articles for life in Sweden

Advertisement

Do you know your biskvi from your bakelse? Your chokladboll from your kanelbulle? Here's a guide guaranteed to get your mouth watering.

It's autumn and that means the weather is changing in Sweden. It's getting colder and darker, but do not despair: enjoy the abundance of tasty treats autumn has to offer.

From easier access to unemployment benefits to language use, and passport-free travel, citizens of the five Nordic countries have rights in one another's countries that go well beyond what they get as EU (or EFTA/EES) citizens.

Sweden is an expensive place to live, with the highest earners paying up to 55 percent in tax above certain thresholds. Understanding how income tax works is crucial before a salary negotiation or accepting a job offer.

Being the victim of a crime can be distressing, especially if you’re not sure who in Sweden to turn to. But reporting it to the police is essential and doesn't have to be as complicated as it may seem.

Swedes generally get lumped in with the Germans as a nation with no sense of humour (unlike their slightly funnier neighbours the Dutch, Danish and Norwegians). But it's not true! Or not entirely, anyway. Swedes do have a sense of humour, it's just a bit different.