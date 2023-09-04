Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Travel chaos after trains grind to halt south of Stockholm

No trains were running in southern Stockholm early on Monday, after a "significant" signalling failure halted all traffic between the Stockholm södra and Årstaberg stations.

The problem was later fixed, but was expected to cause knock-on delays and cancellations for all trains south of Stockholm.

Sweden's Transport Administration said the following stations may be affected on Monday:

Stockholms S, Stockholm C, Årstaberg, Älvsjö, Stuvsta, Huddinge, Flemingsberg, Södertälje Syd, Gnesta, Flen, Katrineholm C, Vingåker, Hallsberg, Skövde C, Göteborg C, Norrköping C, Kolmården, Nyköping C, Vagnhärad, Nynäshamn, Gröndalsviken, Nynäsgård, Ösmo, Segersäng, Hemfosa, Tungelsta, Krigslida, Västerhaninge, Jordbro, Handen, Vega, Skogås, Trångsund, Farsta strand, Stockholm City, Stockholm Odenplan, Sundbyberg, Spånga, Barkarby, Jakobsberg, Kallhäll, Kungsängen, Bro, Bålsta, Södertälje Centrum, Södertälje hamn, Östertälje, Rönninge, Tumba, Tullinge, Solna, Ulriksdal, Helenelund, Sollentuna, Häggvik, Norrviken, Rotebro, Upplands Väsby, Rosersberg, Märsta, Eskilstuna C, Strängnäs, Läggesta, Nykvarn, Arlanda C, Knivsta, Uppsala C, Linköping C, Tranås, Nässjö C, Alvesta, Hässleholm, Lund C, Malmö C.

Travellers were urged to contact their railway company for more information on their departure.

Swedish vocabulary: a signalling failure – ett signalfel

Police break up riot after Quran burning in Malmö

Swedish police on Sunday arrested two people on suspicion of violent rioting and one person for sabotaging police work, after a violent riot broke out at a protest involving a burning of the Quran.

The protest was organised by Salwan Momika in the southern city of Malmö, which has a large immigrant population. While many of his recent protests in Stockholm has had an increasingly lukewarm response with a small number of onlookers, it was his first protest in Malmö and according to public broadcaster SVT around 200 people had showed up to watch.

Later, on Sunday evening, several cars were set on fire in Malmö’s Rosengård district and rocks were thrown at police when they arrived. By midnight the situation had calmed down and there were no reports of injuries. Police said it was too early to link the incidents to the protest and riot.

Swedish vocabulary: a riot – ett upplopp

‘I thought I was about to see people die before my eyes’

Around 150 people had to evacuate when an explosion at an apartment block in Norrköping caused a fire to break out. Parts of the roof caved in and some people had to climb out through the window.

“I thought I was about to see people die before my eyes, it was a very peculiar feeling,” Elvira Subasic, who woke up from the smell of smoke, told regional newspaper Norrköpings Tidningar.

Fire and rescue services were called out to the scene at 6am on Sunday and said they had the fire under control at around 11.30am. No one was seriously injured in the inferno.

A man and a woman were on Monday morning being held in connection with the incident. The national bomb squad was called in to investigate the explosion, but police said it was too early to tell whether it was linked to a spate of violent crimes in the region.

Swedish vocabulary: a roof – ett tak

High earners miss out on expected tax break

The Swedish government has pulled the plug on a raising of the limit for who has to pay state tax on top of regional tax.

The hike would otherwise have happened automatically in line with inflation, and would have seen everyone earning less than 57,000 kronor a month exempt from state tax.

But the right-wing coalition said they needed the tax money to fund a series of budget measures for households, arguing that the cap was already raised significantly between the years 2022 and 2023.

“I think many people understand that the situation is problematic and that you have to be pragmatic. We have to fight inflation, we need a restrictive budget,” Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson, who is set to present the budget bill to parliament on September 20th, told the TT news agency.

Swedish vocabulary: tax – skatt